Galux Raises $29M Series B to Advance AI-Driven Protein Design for Drug Discovery

Pioneering leader in de novo protein design strengthens its platform R&D, pipeline development, and global expansion

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIProteinDesign--Galux, a South Korea-based biotech pioneering AI-driven protein therapeutics design, today announced the successful completion of a $29 million (KRW 42 billion) Series B financing. With this round, the company’s total capital raised reaches $47 million (KRW 68 billion).

The Series B round brought together a group of long-term supporters and new institutional backers. InterVest, DAYLI Partners, and PATHWAY Investment participated as existing investors, alongside new investors including Yuanta Investment, Korea Development Bank (KDB), SL Investment, NCORE Ventures, SneakPeek Investments, Korea Investment & Securities, and Mirae Asset Securities.

Galux previously closed an $18 million (KRW 21 billion) Series A financing in 2022, which enabled the company to advance its AI platform and R&D capabilities. Since then, the company has delivered key R&D and business milestones, successfully closing its Series B and reinforcing its execution and growth momentum.

“Since our initial seed investment, Galux has consistently demonstrated strong technical depth and disciplined execution,” said Sang-gyun Kim, Ph.D, Executive Managing Director at InterVest. “The company’s capability to build a globally competitive AI platform for de novo protein design strengthens our conviction in its technology and its long-term potential to transform drug discovery.”

Galux has developed an AI-driven protein design platform, GaluxDesign, which specializes in de novo antibody design, one of the most technically challenging areas in the field. GaluxDesign successfully generated high-affinity antibodies against a range of therapeutic targets and confirmed that its AI-designed antibody structure was highly consistent with the cryo-EM experimental structure, demonstrating both the precision and generalizability of the platform.

The tight integration of pioneering AI with efficient experimental feedback from the company’s internal wet lab is rapidly enhancing the platform’s precision and reliability. Building on this foundation, the platform is being extended to increasingly challenging target classes, including GPCRs and ion channels.

Leveraging its technological strengths, Galux continues to expand its strategic partnerships. The company has established co-development partnerships with major domestic pharmaceutical companies such as Celltrion and LG Chem, and recently announced a collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim, marking an important step in its global growth.

Proceeds from this financing round will be used to further enhance its AI platform, expand R&D infrastructure, and accelerate preclinical validation of proprietary pipelines. Through these efforts, Galux aims to unlock new therapeutic opportunities and expand drug discovery into target classes that have historically been difficult to address using conventional approaches.

“Rapidly evolving AI technologies are driving a paradigm shift in drug discovery—from empirical discovery to rational drug design,” said Cha-ok Seok, CEO of Galux. “This funding will accelerate the development of next-generation AI that goes beyond binder design to incorporate functional activity and developability, enabling the creation of more robust and therapeutically viable molecules.”

About Galux

Galux is redefining the future of drug discovery through protein design AI. The company combines deep-learning with the physical principles of protein folding and interaction to create therapeutic proteins from scratch, enabling precise and tailored design of therapeutic molecule across a broad range of targets and modalities. With pioneering technology and growing global partnerships, Galux is advancing a new paradigm of rational, AI-powered drug discovery. For more information, visit galux.co.kr.

Galux

Nicole Noh

press@galux.co.kr