Galderma Debuts ALASTIN Signature Practices in Partnership With Leading Aesthetic Practices to Elevate Regenerative, Peri-Procedural Skincare

ALASTIN by Galderma is proud to launch the first ALASTIN Signature Practice, marking the start of a series set to roll out across the U.S. in 2026.

As a leader in peri-procedural and regenerative skincare, this milestone reinforces ALASTIN’s long-standing partnership with medical aesthetics providers and our commitment to supporting their practice and patients’ needs.

ALASTIN Signature Practices offer a comprehensive range of products across the portfolio, spanning ALASTIN’s three core pillars—Procedure, Treatment, and Daily Care—that reflect ALASTIN’s differentiated regenerative science and comprehensive peri-procedural skincare regimens.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galderma (SIX: GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today announced the launch of ALASTIN Signature Practices, a new designation for dermatology, plastic surgery, and medical aesthetics practices that integrate ALASTIN’s comprehensive regenerative skincare portfolio into treatment planning and patient care. Colorado Springs Dermatology Clinic is the first ALASTIN Signature Practice, with additional Signature Practices planned across the United States in 2026.

The ALASTIN Signature Practices program recognizes clinics that incorporate ALASTIN’s regenerative and peri-procedural skincare portfolio consistently across their patient-care approach. Through advanced education, consistent skincare integration, and procedure-connected regimens, these practices support a more cohesive and comprehensive peri-procedural skincare experience.

ALASTIN Signature Practices demonstrate:

Commitment to integrating regenerative skincare into procedural workflows and patient consultations

Advanced training in ALASTIN’s differentiated science

Expertise in treatment pairing and regimen building

Consistent delivery of an elevated, cohesive patient experience

Engagement in ongoing clinical education and collaborative practice partnership

“Introducing our first ALASTIN Signature Practice marks an important milestone in strengthening how we partner with aesthetic providers. These practices reflect deep alignment with ALASTIN’s regenerative and peri-procedural science and demonstrate a thoughtful, integrated approach to connecting procedures and skincare in everyday patient care.” SILVINA NORDENSTOHL HEAD OF U.S. – AD INTERIM, GALDERMA

ALASTIN Signature Practices include curated product displays, ongoing product education, co-marketing opportunities, and dedicated support designed to strengthen patient engagement and reinforce the connection between procedures and skincare.

“We are thrilled to be the first ALASTIN Signature Practice. This premium in-office partnership enhances the way we educate patients, connect skincare to their treatment plans, and deliver a more cohesive patient care experience. I’m confident this collaboration will drive long-term success for both ALASTIN and our practice and, most importantly, improve outcomes for our patients.” CHERYL MARCUS, MD COLORADO SPRINGS DERMATOLOGY CLINIC

Additional ALASTIN Signature Practices will be introduced throughout 2026 in key U.S. markets. Practices interested in learning more about participation criteria can connect with their ALASTIN representative for details on program components and qualification steps.

About ALASTIN

ALASTIN is the leader in procedural regenerative skincare with innovative, scientifically proven and clinically-tested products. The ALASTIN Skincare portfolio provides a comprehensive collection of cutting-edge products for procedural use and daily skincare regimens, powered by proprietary peptides and innovative, clinically meaningful ingredients. With more than 50 international dermatological publications and 19 patents granted, ALASTIN is one of the most clinically studied professional-grade skincare brands.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body’s largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

For further information:

Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.

Chief Communications Officer

christian.marcoux@galderma.com

+41 76 315 26 50

Viviana Wiewall

Head of U.S. Communications

viviana.wiewall@galderma.com

+1 786 451 7740

Céline Buguet

Franchises and R&D Communications Director

celine.buguet@galderma.com

+41 76 249 90 87

Emil Ivanov

Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, and ESG

emil.ivanov@galderma.com

+41 21 642 78 12

Jessica Cohen

Investor Relations and Strategy Director

jessica.cohen@galderma.com

+41 21 642 76 43

Richard Harbinson

Corporate Communications Director

richard.harbinson@galderma.com

+41 76 210 60 62