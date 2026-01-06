Galapagos Announces Board Decision to Initiate Wind-Down of Cell Therapy Activities

Mechelen, Belgium; January 5, 2026, 22:01 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced that the works council consultation process regarding the wind-down of cell therapy activities has been completed and its Board of Directors has decided to initiate the wind-down of the Company’s cell therapy activities.

On October 21, 2025, Galapagos announced its intention to wind down its cell therapy activities following a comprehensive strategic review and sale process, including an exploration of potential divestment options. This decision was subject to the conclusion of consultations with works councils in Belgium and the Netherlands, which have now been completed.

“We have now concluded the works council consultation process regarding our intention to wind down the Company’s cell therapy activities. We thank our dedicated colleagues for their commitment during this time of uncertainty as we now turn to executing the wind-down,” said Henry Gosebruch, CEO of Galapagos. “As we move forward, we will seek to continue the evolution of Galapagos through transformative business development.”

The wind-down will impact approximately 365 employees across Europe, the U.S. and China, and will result in the closure of the sites in Leiden (the Netherlands), Basel (Switzerland), Princeton and Pittsburgh (U.S.), and Shanghai (China).

Following completion of the wind-down of the cell therapy activities, the remaining Galapagos organization will be repositioned for long-term growth through transformational business development. Galapagos will maintain a dedicated presence at its headquarters in Mechelen, Belgium, as well as at its hubs in Chicago and San Francisco in the U.S. The Company’s non-cell therapy activities, including the TYK2 program GLPG3667, will continue to be managed by Galapagos. As previously indicated, Galapagos will evaluate all strategic alternatives for GLPG3667, including resumption of its partnering process, to accelerate further development in dermatomyositis and potentially other severe auto-immune indications.

As of December 31, 2025, Galapagos had approximately €3.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and financial investments. The Company will provide an update regarding the estimated timeline and potential costs associated with the wind-down, which are anticipated to be in a similar range as previously provided, as well as forward looking financial guidance in conjunction with its full year 2025 earnings release and conference call on February 23, 2026 and February 24, 2026, respectively.

