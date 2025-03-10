Fuse Oncology Establishes Clinical Liaison Council

Industry experts to advise on ongoing solutions development

BOONE, N.C., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse Oncology, an oncology healthcare software solutions provider, today announces formation of a Clinical Liaison Council to support its mission and guide product and technology development. Seven industry thought leaders bring specialized expertise and a passion for radiation oncology to this critical collaborative entity.

“The formation of a Fuse Clinical Liaison Council demonstrates our commitment to listening to radiation oncologists and building and refining solutions to remedy daily pain points,” says James Bauler, Chief Executive Officer of Fuse Oncology. “Their voices will reach both rad onc leaders at industry events and our internal team as we continue to innovate and improve the way radiation oncology care is delivered.”

Fuse welcomes Clinical Liaison Council members:

Gopal K. Bajaj, MD, MBA, FASTRO, President of Radiation Oncology Associates of the National Capital Region, Fairfax, Va., and Emeritus Chairman and Medical Director of the Department for Advanced Radiation Oncology and Proton Therapy for Inova Schar Cancer Institute in Fairfax, Va.

David Buck, MD, Medical Director for the Department of Radiation Oncology at the Carilion Clinic Cancer Center in Roanoke, Va.; president of Blue Ridge Cancer Care; head of radiation research for the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, Nashville

Joseph R. Evans, MD, PhD, Medical Director of Radiation Oncology and Associate Chief Medical Information Officer at Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Dwight E. Heron, MD, System Medical Director for Growth and Innovation for the Oncology Service Line at the Bon Secours Mercy Health System in Youngstown and Lorain, Ohio; President of the American College of Radiation Oncology

Christopher D. Jahraus, MD, Attending Radiation Oncologist at Generations Radiotherapy and Oncology, Alabaster, Ala.

Bridget F. Koontz, MD, Radiation Oncologist at Advent Health, Orlando, Fla.; former U.S. Chief Medical Officer and Global Deputy Chief Medical Officer at GenesisCare

Matthew A. Manning, MD, FASTRO, FACCC, Chair of Fuse Clinical Liaison Council, Radiation Oncologist at Cone Health, Greensboro, N.C.

Among other products, the council will collaborate with Fuse on enhancements to S!GNAL, a software solution that proactively catches issues before they materialize to drastically improve revenue cycle and clinical staff efficiencies. As it gains widespread implementation, S!GNAL—used in the framework of interoperability within the larger Syntyant platform—helps clinics manage growing workloads in a challenging reimbursement environment with greater efficiency.

“Radiation oncology requires proactive technology solutions that streamline patient care and address issues like missing documentation, incomplete tasks or orders, and wrong charges before it’s too late,” says Chief Technology Officer Christel Smith, PhD. “Our Clinical Liaison Council is committed to delivering positive experiences for patients and unmatched efficiency for providers, their guidance allowing us to continue developing cutting-edge solutions that transform rad onc workflow.”

