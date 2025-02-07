SUBSCRIBE
Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 6, 2025 | 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 12, 2025 at 1:20 pm ET.

The webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible HERE and by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section of Fulcrum Therapeutics’ website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s lead program in clinical development is pociredir, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin and in development for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Fulcrum uses proprietary technology to identify drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter/X (@FulcrumTx) and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Fulcrum Therapeutics
