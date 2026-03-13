FUJIFILM Biotechnologies Appoints Christiane Bardroff as Chief Business Officer

HILLERØD, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapies, today announced the appointment of Christiane Bardroff as Chief Business Officer (CBO), effective June 1, 2026. Bardroff will lead commercial and sales, business insights and intelligence, strategic partnerships and global marketing, reporting directly to President and CEO Lars Petersen.

Bardroff brings more than 18 years of experience and leadership across customer stewardship and biopharmaceutical operations, including process development and small-, mid-, and large-scale manufacturing, quality control, and quality assurance, as well as procurement, automation, and digitalization. Most recently, she was Chief Operating Officer at Rentschler Biopharma SE. Previously, she advanced through roles of increasing responsibility at Teva Biotech and Roche. As a people-first leader, she previously oversaw approximately 1,300 employees with a strong focus on enablement and empowerment. Bardroff will be based in Germany.

“Christiane brings deep operational experience, strong customer understanding, and a proven ability to scale complex biologics organizations. She has delivered reliable results in highly regulated environments while building strong customer partnerships,” said Petersen. “Her leadership will strengthen how we integrate commercial, technical, and partnership capabilities, which is critical as our organization enters this next strategic growth phase.”

“I am excited to join FUJIFILM Biotechnologies at this important stage in its growth journey,” said Bardroff. “The company combines strong technical capabilities with a people-focused culture and a clear ambition to be a long-term partner across the biopharma landscape. I look forward to working with colleagues and customers across the globe to strengthen partnerships and support delivery of therapies to patients worldwide.”

The appointment reflects FUJIFILM Biotechnologies’ continued evolution to support long-term growth, deepen strategic relationships, and strengthen enterprise-wide alignment as the company expands globally.

Henrik Ernlund, currently serving as interim Chief Commercial Officer, will continue as Head of Global Sales, effective June 1 to ensure continuity for customers and partners.

“We are grateful to Henrik for his leadership these past few months. Looking ahead, I’m excited about having close collaboration between Henrik and Christiane to strengthen the integration between sales, commercial strategy, and execution, and to continue delivering for our customers,” added Petersen.

Bardroff studied biotechnology and chemical engineering at Emden University of Applied Sciences in Germany and Zhejiang University of Science and Technology in Hangzhou, China.

About FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, made up of several legal subsidiaries of FUJIFILM Corporation, is a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines and advanced therapies. With over 30 years of experience, the Company specializes in developing and manufacturing biopharmaceuticals using microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. With over 5,000 employees, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies operates a fully integrated, kojoX™ global network with major facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The Company’s kojoX manufacturing network ensures supply chain agility for its customers through modular facilities and standardized processes for seamless scaling and technology transfers. FUJIFILM Biotechnologies offers comprehensive services, ranging from proprietary cell line development, to process and analytical development, and through to clinical and commercial manufacturing. For more information, go to: fujifilmbiotechnologies.fujifilm.com.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

