Fujifilm Announces Leadership Changes to Enhance Life Sciences Capabilities

VALHALLA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation today announces additional leadership responsibilities for three key leaders in its Life Sciences Group companies.

Tomoyuki Hasegawa will now serve as CEO of FUJIFILM Biotechnologies California, a global CDMO for biologics and advanced therapies. He will also continue to serve as General Manager of Fujifilm Life Sciences Strategic Office, and Chairman and CEO of FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, a pioneering global developer and manufacturer of human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).

For the last four years, Hasegawa has led FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ advance in innovation in regenerative medicine and life sciences, helping build the technologies and partnerships that are shaping the future of healthcare. He has been with Fujifilm for over 25 years, serving in several leadership roles throughout the company, both in Japan and the United States.

Just this month, he oversaw the opening of FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ new headquarters and iPSC development and manufacturing facility in Madison, Wisc. The new site serves the company’s iPSC-based research products and services, expanding the manufacturing footprint and development capabilities across FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ portfolio. The company's iPSC-derived iCell product lines are increasingly leveraged for New Approach Methods (NAMs) in drug discovery.

Delara Motlagh, Chief Operating Officer of FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, now also will serve as its President, taking on additional responsibilities for overseeing the business. Since joining the company in April 2025, Motlagh has overseen business, strategy, and execution across FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ discovery research and cell therapy CDMO business units globally.

Motlagh brings more than two decades of industry experience spanning life sciences, strategic leadership, and deep expertise in cell and gene therapy. Prior to joining FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, she held senior leadership positions at Catalent Pharma Solutions, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, and Baxter Healthcare, with a track record across business strategy, commercial, operations, R&D, and marketing.

In his new role, Hasegawa will work with FUJIFILM Biotechnologies California's newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, David Bolish, to strengthen Fujifilm's cell therapy CDMO offerings. Bolish has served as Site Head since 2018, with more than 20 years of experience overall in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, engineering, product commercialization, and strategy.

“As one of Fujifilm's most experienced leaders, Tom, is positioned to align our cell therapy offerings across two complementary businesses, thus supporting a truly robust end-to-end cell therapy CDMO experience for our partners,” said Toshihisa Iida, director, corporate vice president, general manager of Life Sciences Strategy Headquarters and Bio CDMO Division, FUJIFILM Corporation. “Delara’s leadership at FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics comes at a critical time, with growing demand for New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) and need for experienced iPSC partners in therapeutic development. These organizational enhancements are a further investment in scaling Fujifilm’s infrastructure to support the next generation of cell-based research and therapeutics in the U.S.”

Iida added, “With their deep experience in cell therapy and commitment to making a difference in patients’ lives, these three leaders will continue to drive the ‘Partners for Life’ approach of our Fujifilm Life Sciences Group companies.”

About FUJIFILM Biotechnologies California

FUJIFILM Biotechnologies California, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, specializes in developing and manufacturing cell-based therapeutics. Located in Thousand Oaks, California, the company operates a state-of-the-art cell therapy manufacturing facility featuring cGMP production suites, quality control and development laboratories, and product storage and distribution capabilities. These facilities support both autologous and allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing while meeting global regulatory standards for advanced therapies and medicinal products. With its highly skilled and experienced workforce and regulatory agency approved manufacturing capabilities, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies California is shaping the future of medicine through the advanced production of cell therapies. The company leverages the global network and end-to-end CDMO capabilities of the Fujifilm Life Sciences Group to provide solutions that support complex cell therapy development and manufacturing.

About FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of human iPSCs and iPSC-derived cells utilized in drug discovery, contract development and manufacturing services for cell therapies. For its partners, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics utilizes its iPSC platform to advance the progress of therapeutic candidates in the clinic and provides contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services. In addition to cell therapy, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics also offers life science research tools including the company’s inventoried iCell® products, which are available in almost any cell type and are sourced from multiple cell lines which can be applied for target identification as well as toxicity testing. The company also offers custom cell services and cell banking. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ goal is to leverage the vast utility of iPSCs to advance human health and improve the quality of life for patients around the world. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmcdi.com

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Americas is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of 20 group companies across North and Latin America that are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale and service of Fujifilm products and services. The company’s portfolio represents a broad spectrum of industries including medical and life sciences, electronic materials, chemical, graphic arts, information systems, industrial products, broadcast, data storage, and photography. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen (29 billion USD at an exchange rate of 140 JPY/USD). For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en/. For further details about our commitment to sustainability and Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.

Media Contact:

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FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

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