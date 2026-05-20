Fujifilm and mTuitive Forge Partnership to Advance Precision Medicine

Integrated solutions connect structured pathology reporting with enterprise imaging to streamline diagnostic workflows

LEXINGTON, Mass. & CENTERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with mTuitive, a leading provider of synoptic reporting solutions, to integrate mTuitive's structured pathology reporting platform with Fujifilm's Synapse® Pathology, a comprehensive pathology PACS that streamlines case management through proprietary advances in image digitization. This collaboration unifies diagnostic data across pathology and imaging, accelerating clinical decision-making and supporting coordinated, evidence-based patient care.

Addressing Critical Workflow Gaps

Diagnostic data often remains siloed between departments, limiting real-time collaboration between radiologists, oncologists, and pathologists. The integration of Fujifilm and mTuitive’s technologies creates a seamless pathology-to-enterprise pipeline where structured pathology reports, including CAP and Commission on Cancer compliant synoptic data and biomarker information, automatically flow from mTuitive through the Laboratory Information System (LIS) into Synapse.

Key advantages of the integrated technologies include:

Unified Diagnostic Access: Final pathology reports automatically appear in Synapse after signing out, ensuring care teams access the same structured information in real time.

Final pathology reports automatically appear in Synapse after signing out, ensuring care teams access the same structured information in real time. Enhanced Collaboration: Structured reports appear alongside radiology images in tumor boards, enabling more cohesive care decisions.

Structured reports appear alongside radiology images in tumor boards, enabling more cohesive care decisions. Streamlined Workflows: Eliminates duplicative data entry while respecting the LIS as the system of record.

Eliminates duplicative data entry while respecting the LIS as the system of record. Maximized ROI: Organizations leverage greater value from existing systems without implementing new platforms.

Organizations leverage greater value from existing systems without implementing new platforms. Enterprise Intelligence: Structured pathology data supports cancer registries, clinical analytics, research, and AI applications.

"By integrating mTuitive's structured reporting capabilities with Synapse's Pathology, our robust, open-cloud accessible platform, we're empowering healthcare teams with the unified diagnostic insights they need to deliver faster, more coordinated patient care," said Dr. Mark Lloyd, Vice President of Digital Pathology, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation.

“As we deepen our alliance with Fujifilm, we are intentionally building an ecosystem where imaging, pathology, and informatics work in concert to give care teams faster, more confident answers for their patients,” said Hans Wernke, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at mTuitive.

Availability

The integration is available now for organizations using both platforms. For more information about Fujifilm’s Synapse Pathology, visit the product page.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a comprehensive healthcare company that has an extensive range of technology and expertise in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio includes solutions spanning diagnostic imaging, enterprise imaging, endoscopic imaging, surgical imaging, and in-vitro diagnostics. The Non-Destructive Testing group delivers radiography solutions to ensure high accuracy inspection of transportation infrastructure, and assets within aerospace, and oil and gas industries.

The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information on healthcare offerings, please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com, and for NDT portfolio, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/business/industrial-materials/non-destructive-testing.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen. For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en.

About mTuitive

mTuitive is a leading provider of synoptic reporting solutions that empower pathologists to deliver structured, standardized diagnostic reports that improve clinical care, enhance operational efficiency, and support cancer research. Our platform enables CAP- and Commission on Cancer-compliant reporting across all pathology subspecialties, capturing discrete data elements that drive quality metrics, tumor registry reporting, and precision medicine initiatives. Trusted by healthcare organizations nationwide, mTuitive's solutions transform pathology reporting from narrative text into actionable clinical intelligence. For more information, visit www.mtuitive.com.

Marissa Confredo for Fujifilm

914-343-4761

Marissa.confredo@fujifilm.com



Hans Wernke for mTuitive

Vice President, Strategic Alliances

Mobile (203) 940-2963

hans.wernke@mTuitive.com