Fresenius Medical Care introduces TherapyWise™ analytics for kidney replacement therapy

Cloud-based platform provides retrospective, program-level insight into kidney replacement therapy delivered in acute and hospital critical care settings

Available within NxStage® System One™ with NxView™ 4.0, Fresenius Medical Care's FDA 510(k)-cleared software platform for kidney replacement therapy in the United States

Aggregates existing therapy and device data to support identification of trends related to workflow interruptions, alarm burden, and variability

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, today announced the introduction of TherapyWise™, a cloud-based analytics capability available within NxView™ 4.0, the Company's FDA 510(k)-cleared software platform for use with the NxStage® System One™ in the United States. TherapyWise is designed to provide retrospective, program-level insight into kidney replacement therapy (KRT) delivered in acute and hospital critical care settings.

Kidney replacement therapy in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) generates large volumes of clinical and operational data, yet trends related to therapy delivery, workflow interruptions, and alarm frequency can be difficult to assess without standardized metrics and aggregated views. TherapyWise consolidates existing data generated at the point of care and presents longitudinal summaries intended to support oversight of KRT programs across ICU units and time periods.

"Digital solutions play an increasingly important role in how critical care teams understand and manage complex therapies," said Joe Turk, Chief Executive Officer of Care Enablement at Fresenius Medical Care. "TherapyWise reflects our continued focus on innovation in critical care by applying data analytics. This helps hospital and clinical leaders gain visibility into how kidney replacement therapy is delivered across their organizations, supporting informed discussions around workflow, consistency, and quality improvement."

TherapyWise works by securely transmitting data from the NxStage System One with NxView to a cloud‑based platform, where information is aggregated and displayed across predefined performance indicators. These include program‑level metrics including average delivered dose compared with set dose, average treatment time per cartridge, and alarm frequency trends. The software is intended to support retrospective review and program oversight and is not designed for real‑time, patient‑specific clinical decision‑making, which remains the responsibility of attending clinicians.

TherapyWise is part of Fresenius Medical Care's NxView 4.0 software platform and broader critical care portfolio, which combines digital infrastructure, clinical expertise, and secure data management to support hospital teams responsible for kidney replacement therapy programs.

To learn more about TherapyWise, please visit https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en-us/products/critical-care/therapywise/.

About Fresenius Medical Care:



Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 4.5 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,539 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approx. 290,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

Disclaimer:



This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Media contact



Christine Peters



T +49 160 60 66 770



christine.peters@freseniusmedicalcare.com

Kirsten Stratton



T +1 781 929 8096



kirsten.stratton@freseniusmedicalcare.com

Contact for analysts and investors



Dr. Dominik Heger



T +49 6172 609 2525



dominik.heger@freseniusmedicalcare.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresenius-medical-care-introduces-therapywise-analytics-for-kidney-replacement-therapy-302829320.html

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.