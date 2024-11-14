Fresenius Kabi Receives 2024 Novaplus Program Excellence Award from Vizient

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FreseniusKabi--Fresenius Kabi, an operating company of Fresenius, announced today it received a Novaplus Program Excellence Award from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The recognition was announced at the Vizient Connections Summit in Las Vegas.





The Program Excellence Awards honor Vizient-contracted suppliers for their superior service, support, reliability, ethics and integrity in collaboration with Vizient and Vizient provider customers. This year, Vizient recognized Fresenius Kabi for providing exceptional value through the Novaplus program, Vizient’s private-label brand that delivers additional assurance, financial value, quality and support on pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and purchased services offerings.

“This award is recognition of the dedicated support provided by thousands of Fresenius Kabi employees across the U.S. and the world,” said Arun Verma, president, Fresenius Kabi USA. “Together, we remain committed to delivering the service, reliability, ethics and integrity that this award highlights to Vizient and its provider customers.”

Novaplus is Vizient’s private-label brand, and the Novaplus program is designed to offer Vizient customers a high level of assurance, value, quality and support for their pharmaceutical and medical-device purchases.

“Fresenius Kabi is exceptionally collaborative and demonstrates commitment in helping Vizient provider customers optimize their opportunities to achieve alignment in cost, quality, and market performance,” said Simrit Sandhu, president, spend management, Vizient. “Vizient is pleased to recognize Fresenius Kabi with a 2024 Novaplus Program Excellence Award.”

About Fresenius Kabi

As a global healthcare company, Fresenius Kabi is Committed to Life. The company’s products, technologies, and services are used for the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. With more than 43,000 employees and present in over 100 countries, Fresenius Kabi’s expansive product portfolio focuses on providing access to high-quality and lifesaving medicines and technologies.

In Biopharma, Fresenius Kabi offers cutting-edge biosimilars for autoimmune diseases and oncology. With leading market positions in Clinical Nutrition, a broad portfolio of enteral and parenteral products makes a distinct difference in patients’ nutritional status. In MedTech, the company provides vital infusion pumps, cell and gene therapy devices, disposables, and more. Fresenius Kabi is the global leader in supplying blood collection bags and devices, supporting blood banks and healthcare facilities worldwide. The company’s I.V. Generics and Fluids for infusion therapy help save millions of lives every year, in emergency medicine, surgery, oncology, and intensive care.

Fresenius Kabi takes a holistic approach to healthcare and uniquely combines experience, expertise, innovation, and dedication – making a difference in the lives of almost 450 million patients annually. With Vision 2026, as part of the #FutureFresenius strategy, the company is developing, producing, and selling new products and technologies and aspires to expand its position as a leading global provider of therapies, improve patient care, generate sustainable value for stakeholders – shaping the future of healthcare.

Fresenius Kabi is an operating company of the Fresenius Group, founded in 1912, along with Helios and Quirónsalud. As ONE team, the companies in the Fresenius Group are committed to providing lifesaving and life-changing healthcare solutions on a global scale. For more information, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com.

