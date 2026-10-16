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Freenome to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 10, 2026

October 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freenome, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRNM), an early cancer detection company developing blood-based screening tests, today announced that the Company plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. Following the release, Freenome will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 1:30 pm Pacific Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call, please register here before the start of the call. A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Events” page of Freenome’s investor relations website at https://investors.freenome.com/.

About Freenome

Freenome is an early cancer detection company developing blood-based screening tests to identify cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages. The company’s proprietary multiomics discovery platform analyzes circulating cell-free DNA methylation patterns at single-base resolution alongside additional biomarkers to detect multiple cancers. Freenome’s development of SimpleScreen™ CRC for colorectal cancer screening and a pipeline of tests for lung cancer and additional indications is designed to increase cancer detection among millions of at-risk individuals. For more information, visit www.freenome.com.

Media contact

Ryan Flinn

The Grace Group

ryan@gracegroup.us

Investor Contact

Gilmartin Group LLC

investor-relations@freenome.com


Northern California Earnings
Freenome
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