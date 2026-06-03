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Press Releases

Fortrea to Attend Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

June 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

DURHAM, N.C., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE), a leading global contract research organization (“CRO”), today announced that that CEO Anshul Thakral, CFO Jill McConnell, and SVP of Investor Relations, Tracy Krumme will participate in the following conference:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (NYC)
Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026
Time: 8:45 AM EDT
Format: Fireside Chat

To register for the live webcast, please click here. A replay will be available in the Events & Presentations section of Fortrea’s Investor Relations website. Investors interested in one-on-one or group meetings should contact their Jefferies representatives.

About Fortrea

Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) is a leading global provider of clinical development solutions to the life sciences industry. We partner with emerging and large biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies to drive healthcare innovation that accelerates life changing therapies to patients. Fortrea provides phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology and consulting services. Fortrea’s solutions leverage three decades of experience spanning more than 20 therapeutic areas, a passion for scientific rigor, exceptional insights and a strong investigator site network. Our talented and diverse team, operating across approximately 100 countries, is scaled to deliver focused, agile solutions to clients globally. Learn more about how Fortrea is streamlining drug development at Fortrea.com and follow us on LinkedInX and Bluesky.

Fortrea Contacts

Tracy Krumme (Investors) – 984-385-6707, tracy.krumme@fortrea.com
Sue Zaranek (Media) – 919-943-5422, media@fortrea.com
Kate Dillon (Media) – 646-818-9115, kdillon@prosek.com


North Carolina Events Healthcare
Fortrea
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