Fortrea Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - August 4, 2025

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortrea (Nasdaq: FTRE) (the “Company”), a leading global contract research organization (CRO), today announced that it issued grants of employment inducement awards to Anshul Thakral, the Company’s recently appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, as an inducement material to Mr. Thakral becoming a new employee of the Company. The grants were previously approved by the independent members of the Company’s Board of Directors and were made in connection with Mr. Thakral’s start date with the Company on August 4, 2025 (the “Effective Date”).

The awards consisted of (i) 1,250,000 performance share units (“PSUs”) that will vest, if at all, at the end of a three-year vesting period subject to certain performance goals and (ii) 1,250,000 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) that vest in three equal annual installments from the Effective Date. In each case, vesting of the PSUs and RSUs is subject to Mr. Thakral’s continuous employment through the applicable vesting date or earlier vesting due to a change of control and certain termination events.

The PSUs and RSUs were granted under the Company’s 2025 Inducement Award Plan to Mr. Thakral, who was not previously employed by the Company, as an inducement material to Mr. Thakral’s employment with the Company, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

