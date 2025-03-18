Forth Tx Launches With Backing From Sofinnova Partners to Revolutionize Fibrosis Treatments

Cutting-edge research from Professor Neil Henderson at the University of Edinburgh

Led by CEO Alex Leech, Partner at Sofinnova Partners

Created through Sofinnova’s €165M Biovelocita II, biotech fund

EDINBURGH, Scotland & CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forth Therapeutics (Forth Tx), a biotechnology company advancing next-generation precision therapeutics for fibrosis, launches today with backing from Sofinnova Partners, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm, alongside Old College Capital (OCC), the University of Edinburgh’s in-house venture investment fund.





Headquartered in Edinburgh and Cambridge, Forth Tx builds on pioneering research from Professor Neil Henderson, a world-renowned fibrosis and tissue regeneration expert. The company spun out of the University of Edinburgh and is led by CEO Alex Leech, a serial entrepreneur and Partner at Sofinnova Partners, who brings decades of company-building expertise.

The company’s precision therapeutics platform focuses on tackling fibrosis across multiple organ systems. Its portfolio includes three assets targeting key fibrosis pathways, underpinned by state-of-the-art omics technology. The company also holds access to one of the largest single-cell human liver disease datasets in the world, accelerating precision drug discovery and development.

With Sofinnova’s €165M Biovelocita II fund, Forth Tx is poised for rapid growth, leveraging world-class expertise in translational medicine and biotechnology, from the vibrant research hubs of Edinburgh and Cambridge.

Professor Henderson, Chair of Tissue Repair and Regeneration at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Launching Forth Tx through Sofinnova’s biotech accelerator has allowed us to translate years of our multiomics-driven research into precision therapies that we hope will transform patients’ lives. Fibrosis is an area of huge unmet medical need, and I’m delighted to be working with Alex and the Sofinnova team, as well as OCC, to deliver potent, new treatments for patients with fibrosis.”

Alex Leech, CEO of Forth Tx and Partner at Sofinnova Partners, added: “Forth Tx is breaking new ground in fibrosis therapeutics, combining world-class science with a capital-efficient, precision driven approach. I’m excited to be working with Neil and the University of Edinburgh team on this mission.”

Forth Tx is set to lead the way in fibrosis research and anti-fibrotic therapeutic design, harnessing next-generation, precision-driven approaches that promise to change the treatment landscape.

About Forth Therapeutics

Forth Therapeutics (Forth Tx) is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision treatments for fibrosis. The company combines multi-omic insights, unrivalled access to data, and targeted therapies to address major unmet medical needs in fibrosis. Spun out of the University of Edinburgh and backed by Sofinnova Partners, Forth Tx is on a mission to bring transformative therapies to patients worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.forthtx.com

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners manages over €4 billion in assets. For more information, please visit: sofinnovapartners.com.

About Old College Capital

Old College Capital (OCC) is the University of Edinburgh’s venture investment fund. OCC manages Edinburgh’s early-stage investment activities and shareholdings; supporting exciting ideas and technologies emerging from the University. OCC is part of Edinburgh Innovations, the University of Edinburgh’s commercialisation service.

Contacts



Forth Tx

Alex Leech

Chief Executive Officer

aleech@forthtx.com

Sofinnova Partners

Bommy Lee

Head of Communications

blee@sofinnovapartners.com

+33 (0) 6 47 71 38 11