Fore Genomics Partners with Inocras to Launch Pediatric Genetic Health Screening and Newborn Sequencing

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Fore Genomics, a leader in pediatric genetic health screening, announced a strategic partnership with Inocras, a leading innovator in whole genome sequencing (WGS) and AI-powered genetic analysis technologies, to enhance Fore’s proprietary pediatric and newborn health screening services.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards improving early detection and intervention for a large number of pediatric-onset genetic conditions, with the initial rollout targeting the U.S. market and subsequent expansion planned for Asian markets.

This partnership will blend Fore’s pediatric screening services with Inocras’s cutting-edge whole genome sequencing and bioinformatics platform, providing parents and healthcare providers with precise, personalized, and actionable insights into the genetic health of newborns and children, which can facilitate critical early diagnosis and proactive medical care. Through its CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified lab in San Diego, Inocras provides whole genome sequencing and bioinformatics services for academic and clinical research organizations, as well as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the company continues to expand its impact through patient-oriented collaborations.

“We are excited to partner with Inocras to bring advanced genetic screening to more families and healthcare providers,” said Matthew Pelo, Founder and CEO of Fore Genomics. “Our shared vision of using genomics to improve health outcomes aligns perfectly with this partnership. Together, we aim to set new standards in pediatric genetic screening to make this service available to all families.”

“We are excited to partner with Fore Genomics on their pediatric health screening by offering our advanced whole genome sequencing and bioinformatics capabilities,” said Mark Sutherland, Inocras’s Senior Vice President of Business Development. “This partnership will showcase the impactful and actionable genetic insights our whole genome platform delivers. With this provider-ordered test, families can easily collect a sample at home using a simple cheek swab, making the process more accessible and removing barriers to testing.”

Together, Fore Genomics and Inocras are aiming to set a new benchmark in pediatric and newborn sequencing. The partnership underscores both companies’ dedication to innovative advancements in the field of genomics and excellence in healthcare.

About Fore Genomics:

Fore Genomics is a leading provider of genetic screening solutions, dedicated to making healthcare more proactive through genetic health screening. Fore’s genetic health screening is designed for newborns, infants and children by reporting on over 600 pediatric-onset conditions and individual response to over 100 medications.

About Inocras:

Inocras is an AI-driven company that specializes in delivering critical insights to cancer and rare disease patients through whole genome sequencing and bioinformatics. The company offers its whole genome testing products, CancerVision and RareVision, and provides research services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as research organizations through its CAP/CLIA lab, powered by its proprietary, IP-protected bioinformatics pipeline. Inocras is dedicated to unlocking the potential of whole genome data to enable precision health for everyone. For more information, please visit inocras.com and follow the Inocras LinkedIn page.

