FORE Biotherapeutics to Participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biotech Symposium

December 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FORE Biotherapeutics today announced that the Company will participate in the Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biotech Symposium on Thursday, December 12.


William Hinshaw, Chief Executive Officer and Michael Byrnes, Chief Financial Officer, will host and participate in one-on-one meetings. Please contact Argot Partners to schedule one-on-one meetings with the management team.

About FORE Biotherapeutics

Fore is a registration stage targeted oncology company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that provide better outcomes for patients with the hardest-to-treat cancers. The Company’s lead asset plixorafenib (FORE8394; formerly PLX8394) is a V600 and non-V600 BRAF inhibitor rationally designed with a first-in-class mechanism to address treatment gaps from 1st and 2nd generation BRAF inhibitors. Plixorafenib has demonstrated single-agent efficacy signals across a variety of tumor types with a manageable safety profile in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of over 100 patients and is currently enrolling patients in a clinical trial with registrational intent in three distinct indications. For more information, please visit www.fore.bio or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investors and Media:
Argot Partners
212.600.1902 | ForeBio@argotpartners.com

