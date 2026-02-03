Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that management will participate in the Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit, being held February 11-12, 2026, in New York, NY. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday February 11, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. EST

Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Please find a link to the webcast here

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com, and will be available for 30 days.

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary, scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying, and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.