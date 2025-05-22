Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that management will participate in Evercore Biotech Diamonds in the Rough Virtual Event, TD Cowen’s 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit, Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 and Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

Evercore Biotech Diamonds in the Rough Virtual Event

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. EDT (Virtual)

Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

TD Cowen’s 6th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. EDT (Virtual)

Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Presentation: Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. EDT in New York, NY

Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Presentation: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EDT in Miami, Florida

Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com, and will be available for 30 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.