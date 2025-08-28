FluoGuide A/S Publishes Interim Report H1 2025

FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) - Copenhagen, Denmark, 28 August 2025 - FluoGuide A/S ("FluoGuide" or the "Company") today releases its results for the period 1 January - 30 June 2025. The H1 report is available as an attached document to this press release and on FluoGuide's website.

Operational Highlights - H1 2025

· FluoGuide receives approval for phase II trial of FG001 for head and neck cancer (CT-005)

· FluoGuide enrolls first patient in CT-005

· FG001 clinical data in High-Grade Glioma published in Neurosurgery



Highlights after the end of H1 2025

· FluoGuide enters collaboration with Olympus, a world leading medical technology company

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO at FluoGuide comments: " Every step we take - from publishing data in leading journals to forming partnerships with industry leaders - enable us to maximize surgical outcome of cancer surgery for the benefit of patients and all major stakeholders including surgical systems providers ."

KEY FIGURES Q2 2025 Q2 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 2024 DKK thousand 01-Apr-25 01-Apr-24 01-Jan-25 01-Jan-24 01-Jan-24 30-Jun-25 30-Jun-24 30-Jun-25 30-Jun-24 31-Dec-24 Net Revenue 0 0 0 0 0 Income before interest and tax (EBIT) -9,853 -8,116 -19,474 -16,460 -33,040 Net result for the period -8,947 -7,203 -17,803 -14,724 -28,959 Cash and bank 19,632 28,950 19,632 28,950 18,608 Solvency ratio (%) 18% 91% 18% 91% 81% Result per share (DKK) -0.66 -0.58 -1.31 -1.20 -2.23

FluoGuide had no revenue for the period January 1 to June 30, 2025, and posted a net loss of DKK 17,803 thousand (DKK 14,724 thousand).

As of June 30, 2025, the cash position was DKK 19,632 thousand (DKK 28,950 thousand).

The cash preparedness (cash position + undrawn credit facilities) total approx. DKK 24.6 million.

The financial result for the period is in line with the Company's expectations.

The total number of shares as of June 30, 2025, amounted to 13,620,149 shares. The total number of shares as of June 30, 2024, amounted to 13,620,149 shares. The average number of shares in H1 2025 amounted to 13,620,149 shares.

Certified Adviser:

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgransking AB

Website: www.skmg.se

For further information, please contact:

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO

FluoGuide A/S

Phone: +45 24 25 62 66

E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

About FluoGuide

FluoGuide lights up cancer to maximize surgical outcomes in oncology. FluoGuide's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by lighting up cancer intraoperatively. The improved precision has a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. Ultimately, the improved precision enhances the likelihood of complete cure and lower healthcare costs. FluoGuide has demonstrated that FG001 is both effective and well tolerated several phase II clinical trials. The lead indications of FG001 are aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma) and oral head and neck cancer. FluoGuide has entered partnerships with leading MedTech companies with the aim of accelerating development and commercialization. FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden under the ticker "FLUO".

For more information on FG001 or FluoGuide's uPAR technology platform, please visit our home page www.fluoguide.com

