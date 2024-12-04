Flatiron Health Announces Upcoming Research Presentations at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2024

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatiron Health today announced their planned presence at this year’s San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), including four accepted abstracts for poster presentation and a Flatiron Health-sponsored session, “How Holistic Real-World Evidence Generation Advances Breast Cancer Research.”





“We are deeply committed to advancing global oncology evidence generation and honored to present groundbreaking research that showcases our work at this year’s SABCS conference,” said Stephanie Reisinger, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Real-World Evidence, Flatiron Health. “Over the past decade, Flatiron has continued to blaze new trails by providing innovative evidence solutions for oncology. We help our clients to unlock critical insights across the oncology product lifecycle—from discovery through commercialization—by combining world-class real-world data with industry-leading science and technology leadership.”

Highlights include:

a poster presentation examining the use of real-world data and clinical characteristics to improve understanding of treatment and testing patterns for patients with early breast cancer, highlighting a gap in genetic testing and utilization of olaparib to treat eligible patients with early breast cancer.

a poster spotlight presentation sharing results of the largest real-world comparative overall survival analysis of first-line CDK4/6 inhibitors plus aromatase inhibitor therapy in the treatment of hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer utilizing our expanded offering enabling a scaled, comprehensive review of data.

a speaking session hosted by Flatiron, discussing how life science organizations can take a holistic approach to breast cancer research by examining three customer case studies.

Schedule a meeting with Flatiron Health at SABCS 2024, and learn more about our abstracts and events, including our panel conversation.

Follow Flatiron Health on Twitter and LinkedIn for more updates on #SABCS24.

Workshops & Panels

How Holistic Real-World Evidence Generation Advances Breast Cancer Research

Wednesday, December 11 at 3:30 PM CT

Speakers:

Catherine Keane, RN, NP, Senior Clinical Director, Flatiron Health

Poster Discussions and Presentations

Real-world demographics, clinical characteristics, and treatment patterns among US patients with HER2- negative early breast cancer and germline BRCA mutations since 2021

Partners: AstraZeneca, The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center

Sagar Sardesai, Luis C. Berrocal-Almanza, Xiaoliang Wang, Catherine Keane, Jingru Wang, Miguel Miranda, Meng Ru, Xiaoqing Xu

Presentation ID: PS2-03

Clinical characteristics and treatment persistence in US patients with HR+/HER2-, node positive early breast cancer treated with abemaciclib: real-world study from first year after approval

Partners: Texas Oncology, Eli Lilly and Company, Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute

Kathryn Hudson, Wambui Gathirua-Mwangi, Zhanglin Lin Cui, Madeline Richey, Brenda Grimes, Jingru Wang, Astra M. Liepa, Erich Brechtelsbauer, Raisa Volodarsky, Katheryn Moreira, Hatem Soliman

Presentation ID: P1-11-29

Tolerability of First-Line (1L) treatment with ribociclib (RIB) for metastatic breast cancer (MBC) using two large US data sources

Partners: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, University of Kansas Medical Center, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Illinois Cancer Center, Analysis Group, Inc, Novartis, Wilmot Cancer Institute

Sarah Sammons, Priyanka Sharma, Yara Abdou, VK Gadi, Taavy A. Miller, Spencer S. Langerman, Dominick Latremouille-Viau, Annie Guerin, Carmine Rossi, Emily McGovern, Gary Sopher, Vamsi Bollu, Natalia Bolotova, Şerban R. Iorga, Liz Santarsiero, Susan Dent

Presentation ID: P3-10-14

Comparative overall survival of CDK4/6is plus an aromatase inhibitor (AI) in HR+/HER2- MBC in the US real-world setting

Partners: Pfizer, University of San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, European Institute of Oncology IRCCS and University of Milano, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

Hope S. Rugo, Rachel M. Layman, Filipa Lynce, Xianchen Liu, Benjamin Li, Lynn McRoy, Aaron B. Cohen, Melissa Estevez, Curigliano Giuseppe, Adam Brufsky

Presentation ID: P2-01-05

About Flatiron

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients’ real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group.

Contacts



Nina Toor

press@flatiron.com