Flare Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flare Therapeutics Inc. (FlareTx), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for oncology and other therapeutic areas, today announced that the company will participate in meetings with investors at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in New York, NY.

About Flare Therapeutics Inc.

Flare Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company exclusively focused on drugging transcription factors to fully unlock the therapeutic potential of this previously elusive target class. The company’s lead program, FX-909, is a first-in-class orally available small molecule inhibitor of PPARG, a master regulator of the luminal lineage, that is initially being developed for locally-advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. FX-909 has achieved clinical proof-of-concept in a Phase 1A study as a monotherapy, and is progressing into Phase 1B to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose in a biomarker-defined population, and will include a combination arm with an anti-PD1-targeting agent. The second lead program, FX-111, is a novel and highly differentiated potent and selective degrader for AR ON , the transcriptionally active, hormone-bound conformation of the androgen receptor. This approach offers the potential to overcome key vulnerabilities of conventional therapies that target AR OFF and has broad potential across prostate cancer at all stages. FX-111 is undergoing Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies for initial development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). These two programs, along with an earlier-stage portfolio targeting transcription factors involved in oncology and other therapeutic areas, leverages Flare Therapeutics’ integrated discovery platform of capabilities that identifies novel validated ligands to the undrugged proteome. For more information, please visit www.flaretx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Investors:

investorrelations@flaretx.com

Media:

media@flaretx.com