First Real-World Outcomes Data for ADSTILADRIN® (nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg) to be Presented at 2025 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

Independent experience at three Mayo Clinic sites and real-world outcomes data with ADSTILADRIN in patients with high-risk Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) to be presented at ASCO GU 2025

Protocols for two ongoing studies from the A DSTILADRIN in BL adder Canc E r (ABLE) clinical trial program to be presented at ASCO GU 2025

Real-world data and ABLE clinical trial program highlight potentially practice-changing evidence and Ferring’s ongoing commitment to advance the standard of care in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced today three abstracts featuring ADSTILADRIN® (nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg) will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncologists Genitourinary Cancers (ASCO GU) Symposium held February 13-15 in San Francisco. ADSTILADRIN is the first and only intravesical non-replicating gene therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for patients with high-risk Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors (±Ta/T1).





Mayo Clinic will present additional updated early results in a poster presentation of an independent, retrospective real-world outcomes study conducted at three of their sites. The study is evaluating complete response rates, high-grade recurrence-free survival, cystectomy-free survival, overall survival, and adverse events among patients treated with ADSTILADRIN for high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC.

“Understanding real-world outcomes in patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC is essential for informing how we approach treatment and deliver care,” said Mark D. Tyson, M.D., urologic oncologist and associate professor, Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, Ariz., and principal investigator of this independent study. “These initial encouraging post-marketing results provide valuable insights into the benefits of using ADSTILADRIN in everyday clinical practice, allowing providers to make more informed decisions and deliver the best possible care for patients.”

Additional abstracts to be presented include the study protocols for two studies in the ABLE (ADSTILADRIN in BLadder CancEr) clinical trial program – the three-arm ABLE-22 study and the two-arm ABLE-32 study. Clinical sites were recently activated for both studies which are investigating the efficacy and safety of ADSTILADRIN in high-risk and intermediate-risk NMIBC.

“These real-world data extend the body of evidence for efficacy, safety, and low treatment burden of ADSTILADRIN in NMIBC patients who no longer respond to BCG, building on the positive five-year results from our pivotal Phase 3 trial announced last year,” said Bipin Dalmia, Global Head of Uro-Oncology & Urology Franchise, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. “As the first and only FDA approved intravesical bladder-sparing monotherapy for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients, ADSTILADRIN is fully available throughout the United States, offering a convenient quarterly dosing schedule that may help encourage treatment adherence. The continuation of our clinical trial program further highlights our commitment to advancing the science in our journey to establish ADSTILADRIN as the new standard of care and backbone therapy across the urothelial cancer disease spectrum.”

About ADSTILADRIN Presentations at ASCO GU

ADSTILADRIN poster titles and presentation times at ASCO GU, February 13-15, 2025, are:

Real-world outcomes of nadofaragene firadenovec in BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Abstract #716 (Poster #D13), Friday, February 14, 11:30 a.m. PST

ABLE-22: Safety and efficacy evaluation of nadofaragene firadenovec alone or in combination with chemotherapy or immunotherapy—a randomized, open-label, phase 2 study. Abstract #TPS891 (Poster #J19), Friday, February 14, 11:30 a.m. PST

ABLE-32: A randomized, controlled, phase 3B clinical trial of nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg versus observation in patients with intermediate-risk non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Abstract #TPS888 (Poster #J16), Friday, February 14, 11:30 a.m. PST

About ABLE-22 and ABLE-32

ABLE-22 (NCT06545955) is a three-arm, Phase 2 trial evaluating ADSTILADRIN as a monotherapy and as part of combination with chemotherapy or an immune checkpoint inhibitor in patients with high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC. Investigators in all three arms of the ABLE-22 study will have the option to re-induce appropriate patients who do not achieve a complete response to the initial single dose or combination regimen, an option that was not included in the original Phase 3 study.

The Phase 3B ABLE-32 (NCT06510374) trial is assessing ADSTILADRIN in patients with intermediate-risk NMIBC (IR NMIBC), for which there are no U.S. FDA-approved treatment options.

About ADSTILADRIN

ADSTILADRIN® (nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg) is the first and only FDA-approved intravesical non-replicating gene-therapy for the treatment of adult patients with high-risk Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors. It is a non-replicating adenovirus vector-based therapy containing the gene interferon alfa-2b, administered locally as a monotherapy by catheter directly into the bladder once every three months. The vector enters the cells of the bladder wall, releasing the active gene and causing the bladder’s cell walls to secrete high and transient local expression of interferon alfa-2b protein, a naturally occurring protein the body uses to fight cancer. This approach essentially turns the bladder wall cells into interferon microfactories, enhancing the body’s own natural defenses against the cancer.

ADSTILADRIN has been studied in a clinical trial program that includes 157 patients with high-risk, BCG-unresponsive NMIBC who had been treated with adequate BCG previously and did not see benefit from additional BCG treatment (full inclusion criteria published on clinicaltrials.gov: NCT02773849).1

Ferring is leading the future in uro-oncology treatment with ADSTILADRIN at the center, while expanding access with the support of new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. As announced in January 2024, ADSTILADRIN is fully available and accessible in the U.S. ADSTILADRIN has confirmed 99 percent coverage for commercial and government-insured patients. As of April 1, 2024, in accordance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), ADSTILADRIN established an Average Sales Price (ASP). Since the establishment of ASP, all covered claims submitted for reimbursement have received payment within an average of 25 days.2

Ferring is committed to investing in novel therapies, developing life-changing solutions that address unmet medical needs, and aiding the uro-oncology community in helping patients live better lives. More information is available in the U.S. at FerringUroOncology.com and on the dedicated Ferring Uro-Oncology channels on LinkedIn and X.

About Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)

NMIBC is a form of bladder cancer that is found in the inner layer cells of the bladder and does not invade into or beyond the muscle wall.3 In the United States, bladder cancer is the sixth most common cancer,4 fourth among men,5 and it is estimated that there will be approximately 84,870 new cases of bladder cancer in the U.S. in 2025.5 Historically, 75% of bladder cancer presents as NMIBC.6 In patients with high-risk NMIBC, intravesical BCG remains the first-line standard-of-care. However, approximately one third of patients with NMIBC will not respond to BCG therapy and 50% of those with an initial response will experience recurrence or progression of their disease.7 Current treatment options for BCG-unresponsive patients are very limited, and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines recommend cystectomy (partial or complete removal of the bladder).8

INDICATION

ADSTILADRIN is a non-replicating adenoviral vector-based gene therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with high-risk Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS: ADSTILADRIN is contraindicated in patients with prior hypersensitivity reactions to interferon alfa or to any component of the product.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS:

Risk with delayed cystectomy: Delaying cystectomy in patients with BCG-unresponsive CIS could lead to development of muscle invasive or metastatic bladder cancer, which can be lethal. If patients with CIS do not have a complete response to treatment after 3 months or if CIS recurs, consider cystectomy.

Risk of disseminated adenovirus infection: Persons who are immunocompromised or immunodeficient may be at risk for disseminated infection from ADSTILADRIN due to low levels of replication-competent adenovirus. Avoid ADSTILADRIN exposure to immunocompromised or immunodeficient individuals.

DOSAGE AND ADMINISTRATION: Administer ADSTILADRIN by intravesical instillation only. ADSTILADRIN is not for intravenous use, topical use, or oral administration.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS: Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during ADSTILADRIN treatment and for 6 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during ADSTILADRIN treatment and for 3 months after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS: The most common (>10%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities (>15%), were glucose increased, instillation site discharge, triglycerides increased, fatigue, bladder spasm, micturition (urination urgency), creatinine increased, hematuria (blood in urine), phosphate decreased, chills, pyrexia (fever), and dysuria (painful urination).

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to FDA. Visit www.FDA.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-332-1088. You may also contact Ferring Pharmaceuticals at 1-888-FERRING.

Please click to see the full Prescribing Information.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a privately-owned, research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to building families and helping people live better lives. In the United States, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine, and in areas of gastroenterology and orthopaedics. We are at the forefront of innovation in microbiome-based therapeutics and uro-oncology intravesical gene therapy. Our company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland. Ferring employs more than 7,000 people worldwide and markets its medicines in over 100 countries. Ferring USA is based in Parsippany, New Jersey, and employs more than 900 employees.

For more information, please visit www.ferringusa.com, call 1-888-FERRING (1-888-337-7464), or connect with us on LinkedIn, and X (Twitter).

