First Patient Treated in TECLens First-in-Human Clinical Study of Revolutionary Non-Invasive Vision Correction Technology

STAMFORD, Conn--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TECLens, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic medical device company, announced today the treatment of the initial patient for its first-in-human clinical trial evaluating the company's groundbreaking quantitative corneal crosslinking (qCXL™) technology for non-invasive refractive vision correction. The study marks a significant milestone in the development of the first vision correction platform designed to strengthen rather than compromise corneal integrity.

The clinical study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of TECLens' proprietary CXLens® system, which delivers personalized, patterned ultraviolet light to reshape the cornea while preserving the epithelium. Unlike traditional surgical refractive procedures that cut or remove tissue, qCXL™ creates new molecular bonds in precise locations. These new bonds strengthen the cornea in these targeted areas, causing it to reshape to improve vision. CXLens® relies on a proprietary treatment planning engine that helps physicians create personalized precision plans, and real-time ultrasound monitoring to ensure precise execution to the plan.

“This first-in-human trial represents a transformative moment not just for TECLens, but for the field of vision correction as a whole,” said Thomas Dunlap, CEO of TECLens. “We're introducing an entirely new category in ophthalmology by bringing vision correction out of the operating room and into the exam room, without surgery. Our qCXL™ technology has the potential to expand treatment options for millions of patients as a first-line treatment for vision correction for both refractive errors and presbyopia.”

The current study will focus on patients with refractive errors, with particular emphasis on presbyopia correction – a condition affecting nearly 2 billion people worldwide. The non-invasive, epithelium-on treatment can be performed in-office, offering unprecedented flexibility for both patients and physicians.

"The initiation of human trials for TECLens' qCXL™ technology marks a pivotal advancement in refractive surgery," said Dr. Roy Chuck, Chairman, Department of Ophthalmology, Montefiore Einstein and pioneer of the foundational technologies behind TECLens. "For the first time, we have a refractive correction approach that is designed to both strengthen the cornea while improving vision. This novel approach represents a fundamental shift in how we think about treating refractive errors."

“As someone who has been treating refractive errors for years, I'm particularly excited about the potential of qCXL™ technology to expand our treatment capabilities, without disrupting our everyday practice," said Robert Ang, MD, Head of Cornea and Refractive Surgery, Asian Eye Institute, Makati City, Philippines. "The ability to offer a non-invasive, in-office treatment that doesn’t remove tissue, changes both the patient conversation and access to care. For presbyopia patients especially, it opens the door to earlier interventions without closing off future options.” The CXLens® system's unique design features a scleral UV delivery that eliminates the need for a speculum, making the treatment comfortable for the patient and easy for the physician to administer. The treatment's real-time biomechanical monitoring tracks the cornea's response throughout the procedure, automatically concluding when the desired correction is achieved.

About TECLens, Inc.

TECLens is a clinical-stage ophthalmic medical device company, pioneering non-invasive quantitative corneal cross-linking technology (qCXL™) for vision correction. Its innovative CXLens® system uses patterned ultraviolet (UV) light to gently reshape the cornea with continuous biomechanical control. qCXL™ is designed to be a comfortable, safe, and effective alternative to traditional refractive surgeries. TECLens' breakthrough technology aims to set a new standard in precision, accessibility, and patient experience—redefining vision correction with innovation that improves quality of life. TECLens is funded by Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc., Yonjin Venture, Rimonci Capital, and Sunmed Capital.

