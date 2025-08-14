First LockeT Cases Completed in Germany

FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced that the first LockeT cases were recently completed in Germany at Zentralklinik Bad Berka. With a total of 20 clinics and specialist departments, it is one of the largest hospitals in Thuringia.

To date, the physician team has successfully performed 10 cases, using LockeT to close single or multiple punctures with just one device per case. These procedures have spanned sheath sizes from 6F to 17Fr, demonstrating LockeT’s versatility and reliability.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision said, “Germany is one of the largest markets in Europe and price conscious, making LockeT a great solution. As we continue our partnership with Bad Berka, we also look forward to expanding our footprint to other centers in Germany. We extend our sincere thanks to Professor J. Christoph Geller, Dr. Santi Raffa, Dr. Markus Frommhold, who is also the very first user of LockeT in Germany, and Dr. Obaida Alothman for their invaluable support and feedback.”

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

