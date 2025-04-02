Final Call for Biocodex Microbiota Foundation $50,000 2025 USA Microbiome Research Grant

May 23rd Deadline Approaching for this 9th Annual Microbiome Grant

BEDMINSTER, N.J., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation, an independent organization founded by Biocodex, is issuing a final call for applications for its 2025 USA research grant. Now in its 9th year, the $50,000 grant will be awarded to a U.S.-based early-career investigator exploring the impact of gut microbiota in human health and disease. The application can be downloaded here in the Rules section under “How to Apply.” All submissions must be received by May 23, 2025.

Since 2017, the Foundation has awarded $400,000 to U.S. researchers. The theme of the 2025 grant is “Beyond the Gut: The Role of the Gut Microbiome on Whole Body Health,” with a focus on the microbiota’s influence on systemic health, including autoimmune disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic conditions. The grant may be used for new or ongoing studies and will be awarded in mid-July.

“There’s never been a more critical time to advance microbiome research in the U.S.,” said Marie-Emmanuelle LeGuern, Chairman of the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation. “Our 2025 theme reflects a growing global interest in how the gut microbiome shapes health well beyond the digestive tract. We are excited to support a new generation of scientists whose discoveries could help reshape how we prevent and treat disease across disciplines.”

The grant targets U.S.-based researchers with five or fewer years of experience studying microbiota who are seeking to establish themselves as independent investigators. Applications must be submitted to USAFoundation@biocodex.com by the May 23, 2025 deadline. Incomplete or off-topic submissions will not be considered.

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation’s U.S. scientific board—comprised of Dr. Ruth Ann Luna (Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine), Dr. Mindy Engevik (Medical University of South Carolina), and Dr. Erica Sonnenburg (Stanford University)—will review applications and select the grant recipient which will be announced in late July.

About the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation supports research on microbiota and its role in various pathologies through foundational and applied grants, public health initiatives, and programs aimed at knowledge dissemination. The Foundation is a non-profit, general-interest organization.

For more information or questions about the USA Call for Projects email: USAFoundation@biocodex.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/final-call-for-biocodex-microbiota-foundation-50-000-2025-usa-microbiome-research-grant-302417948.html

SOURCE Biocodex Microbiota Foundation