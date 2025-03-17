FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PEX010 IN PATIENTS WITH ALCOHOL USE DISORDER

Open-label study at Psychiatric Centre Copenhagen found that alcohol consumption significantly decreased amongst participants dosed with Filament’s botanical psilocybin drug candidate

After a single dose of PEX010, the mean percentage of heavy drinking days was reduced by more than 50% over the 12-week observation period

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) (“Filament” or the “Company”), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced positive data from an open-label phase 2 clinical trial studying the effects of its botanical psilocybin drug candidate, PEX010, for the treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD) at Psychiatric Centre Copenhagen. The results were published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology and found that a single 25mg dose of PEX010 was safe and effective in reducing alcohol consumption in AUD patients.

“We are thrilled to announce positive results which support the efficacy of PEX010,” said Benjamin Lightburn, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Filament Health. “These data reinforce our confidence in the potential of botanical psilocybin to help the millions of people suffering from substance use disorders like AUD. We look forward to advancing to the next stage of development.”

The open-label phase 2 study investigated single-dose psilocybin therapy in 10 treatment-seeking adults with severe AUD. The treatment involved two preparation sessions, a high-dose psilocybin session (25 mg), and two integration sessions. Alcohol consumption significantly decreased over the 12 weeks following the administration of PEX010. The percentage of heavy drinking days was reduced from 53.6% before receiving PEX010 to 16.1% at week 12 and drinks per day decreased by an average of 3.4 drinks over the 12-week follow up period. This was corroborated by reports of rapid and sustained reductions in craving and temptation and significant increases in self-efficacy. All participants completed the therapy course, and the safety profile was favourable with no serious adverse events.

“These results highlight the promising potential of psilocybin as a treatment for alcohol use disorder,” said Dr. Mathias Ebbesen Jensen, MD, PhD-student at Psychiatric Centre Copenhagen and the trial’s Co-Principal Investigator. “Our findings suggest that this therapy could offer a much-needed novel approach and we are currently investigating PEX010 for AUD in a larger randomized, placebo-controlled trial to establish firm conclusions.”

PEX010 is authorized for investigation in 51 clinical trials worldwide for 14 mental health indications.

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament’s platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

