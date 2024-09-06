SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

FibroBiologics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced that Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pete O’Heeron, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 9-11 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

FibroBiologics’ presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 9, 2024, at 7 a.m. Eastern Time.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics’ website or email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 160+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

General Inquiries:
info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
212-845-4242
fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:
Liz Phillips
Russo Partners
(347) 956-7697
Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com

Texas Events
