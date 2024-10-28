FibroBiologics to Present at the 2024 ThinkEquity Conference and BIO-Europe 2024

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will be presenting and be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the following upcoming investor conferences.

2024 ThinkEquity Conference

Date: October 30, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Format: Company Presentation

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

BIO-Europe 2024

Date: November 5, 2024

Location: Stockholm, Sweden

Format: Company Presentation

Time: 1:30 p.m. CET

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics’ website or email FibroBiologics at: info@fibrobiologics.com.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 160+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

General Inquiries:

info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners

(212) 845-4242

fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:

Liz Phillips

Russo Partners

(347) 956-7697

Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com