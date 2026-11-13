FibroBiologics Announces Update On Its Intellectual Property Portfolio

Portfolio Extends Its Lead in Fibroblast Intellectual Property With 170 Issued Patents and 325+ Patents Issued and Pending

Portfolio Covers the Therapeutic Use of Fibroblasts Across Multiple Clinical Pathways and the Manufacturing Techniques Used to Produce Them

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 325+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today provided an update on the status of its intellectual property portfolio. The portfolio now includes 170 issued patents and has grown to more than 325 patents issued and pending worldwide. This solidifies its position as the world leader in intellectual property surrounding the therapeutic use of fibroblasts.

Fibroblasts are the most common cells in connective tissue, and for most of the history of medicine they were treated as a background structural cell. FibroBiologics was founded on a different view - the cell that repairs the body can be developed into a therapeutic. Leadership in intellectual property is what allows the company to act on that view over the long term. A broad patent position allows FibroBiologics to pursue many diseases from one platform and give partners clear and durable rights on which to build.

The portfolio has been built steadily since FibroBiologics was founded in 2021. Issued patents have grown from 124 on December 31, 2025, to 170 today. Patents granted in 2026 include U.S. patents covering wound healing, type 1 diabetes, osteoporosis, cachexia, and degenerative disc disease, and European patents covering methods of enhancing fibroblast therapeutic activity and fibroblast delivery of tumor inhibitory agents.

Coverage and strength of the portfolio include:

Issued patents and pending applications cover the use of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials across multiple clinical pathways, including degenerative disc disease, cartilage and joint repair, osteoporosis, wound healing, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, lupus, type 1 diabetes, cachexia, and cancer. Additional patent families address immune function, regeneration of the thymus and spleen, skin, and human longevity.









The portfolio protects how fibroblast therapies are made as well as what they treat. Manufacturing and platform coverage includes methods of enhancing and augmenting fibroblast therapeutic activity, preparation of three-dimensional fibroblast spheroids, automated generation of core-shell spheroids, generation of multipotent cells from donor tissue, gene modification, surface marker modification to direct cells to specific tissues and organs, fibroblast conditioned media, organoids, and oral delivery systems.









The portfolio spans more than 50 patent families, with more than 150 applications still pending. Recent filings include injectable thymus organoids, three-dimensional cell aggregates that produce and secrete therapeutic peptides, and orally delivered fibroblast therapeutics.

"When the first application in this portfolio was filed, fibroblasts were not on anyone's list of promising cell therapies," said Pete O'Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. "We thought they should be, so we kept inventing, discovering, and filing…one idea at a time. Today we have 170 issued patents and more than 325 issued and pending. That is the largest position in the world for the therapeutic use of fibroblasts. I want to be clear about why that matters. Patents are not the goal. Patients are the goal. What a portfolio like this gives us is the ability to keep investing in hard problems, and to bring in partners who want to build with us. We are optimistic, and the future is exciting for this cell."

"Every patent in this portfolio started as a question at the bench," said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics. "How do you grow fibroblasts in three dimensions to strengthen their therapeutic activity? How do you produce spheroids consistently and at scale? How do you direct a cell to the tissue that needs it? The answers became inventions, and the inventions now protect both our therapies and the methods we use to make them. That pairing is important. Covering what a cell therapy does has value, and covering how it is made reliably is what allows it to reach patients. Our scientists are still asking new questions, and I expect the portfolio to keep growing with the science."

About the Technology

Fibroblasts are the most common cell type found in connective tissue and play a central role in tissue repair. They are abundant, can be isolated from donor tissue, and expand readily in culture, which makes them practical to manufacture as a cell therapy. FibroBiologics develops fibroblasts as cultured cells and as three-dimensional spheroids, together with fibroblast-derived materials such as conditioned media and extracellular vesicles. The company's patented approaches apply this platform to chronic diseases, with the goal of repairing tissue, modulating the immune system, and delivering therapeutic agents where they are needed.

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 325+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the scope and strength of the Company's intellectual property portfolio, the potential indications for FibroBiologics' programs, FibroBiologics' research and development programs, and the potential clinical benefits of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics' R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

General Inquiries:

info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:

Nic Johnson



Russo Partners



(212) 845-4242



fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:

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Russo Partners



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tierney.sovic@russopartnersllc.com

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SOURCE FibroBiologics, Inc.