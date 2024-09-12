FibroBiologics Announces Filing of Patent Application for Generation of Three-dimensional Organoids using Fibroblast Cell-Based Technology

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced the filing of a patent application with the United States Patent Office covering the use of fibroblast cell-based technology in generating three-dimensional hemopoietic organoids that can give rise to immune cells.



The patent details methods of generating three-dimensional organoids capable of giving rise to hematopoietic cells, including precursors, and/or immune cells. This includes cells such as T cells, B cells, NK cells, macrophages, monocytes, neutrophils, platelets, red blood cells, myeloid-derived suppressor cells, mast cells, eosinophils, basophils, dendritic cells, and CAR-T cells.

“This method potentially offers a rapid, cost-effective, and scalable way to produce therapeutic hemopoietic organoids, which can be transplanted into a living organism to generate desired functional immune cells,” commented Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics, Hamid Khoja, Ph.D. “Additionally, the three-dimensional organoids can be ready for immediate transplantation into a subject within three days of culture or cryopreserved for later use.”

“Our ongoing exploration of therapeutic applications using fibroblast cells continues to provide unique opportunities for our platform,” commented Founder & CEO of FibroBiologics, Pete O’Heeron. “This patent, if issued, will allow us to pursue the development of a versatile, scalable solution for generating immune cells in vivo that could revolutionize regenerative medicine and cancer immunotherapy.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the potential to produce therapeutic hemopoietic organoids and to generate desired functional immune cells, the speed of transplantation, and FibroBiologics’ ability to pursue the development of a solution for generating immune cells that could revolutionize regenerative medicine and cancer immunotherapy. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics’ management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics’ management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in FibroBiologics’ annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics’ liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of our R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 160+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

