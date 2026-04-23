Femasys Launches FemaSeed® Complete for OB/GYNs at ACOG 2026

Expanding commercialization of first-line fertility treatment in the OB/GYN office to increase patient access

ATLANTA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator focused on making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective for women worldwide, announced today the commercial launch of FemaSeed Complete, a comprehensive fertility solution that enables OB/GYNs to perform first-line insemination entirely within their own practices.

An estimated 10 million women in the United States experience infertility, yet fewer than half access care, and only a very small percentage ultimately undergo IVF. At the same time, U.S. fertility rates declined again in 2025 to a record low, underscoring the growing need for earlier intervention and expanded access to care. While more than 40,000 OB/GYNs are accessible to patients, infertility specialists—fewer than 2,000 nationwide—are typically accessed by referral and concentrated in a declining number of centers, limiting access to treatment. By enabling first-line treatment in the OB/GYN office, FemaSeed Complete is positioned to expand access to care and substantially increase the addressable market.

“Current fertility care delivery is not aligned with where patients seek care, creating a significant opportunity for change,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, CEO and Founder of Femasys. “Our market research shows strong patient interest in accessing fertility care earlier and more cost-effectively within the OB/GYN setting. Through our Femasys fertility portfolio, we are enabling physicians to perform in-office procedures that can expand care, accelerate time to treatment, and give more women the opportunity to achieve pregnancy.”

The Company will showcase its portfolio of novel, in-office women’s reproductive health solutions at booth #524 at the ACOG Clinical and Scientific Meeting, taking place May 1–3, 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

About FemaSeed Complete

FemaSeed® Complete is a comprehensive first-line fertility solution designed for use in the OB/GYN office. It combines FemaSeed intratubal insemination (ITI) with FemSperm®, providing an integrated approach to sperm preparation and insemination in a single in-office visit. By streamlining the procedural workflow and eliminating the need for external lab processing or referrals, FemaSeed Complete is designed to expand access to cost-effective fertility care and support earlier intervention in the patient journey. Learn more at www.femaseed.com.

About Femasys

Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator focused on making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control more accessible and cost-effective for women worldwide through its broad, patent-protected portfolio of novel, in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products. As a U.S. manufacturer with global regulatory approvals, Femasys is actively commercializing its lead product innovations in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys’ fertility portfolio includes FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination (ITI), a groundbreaking first-step infertility treatment; FemSperm®, a CLIA waived sperm preparation and analysis product line; and FemVue®, a companion diagnostic for fallopian tube assessment. Published clinical trial data demonstrate that FemaSeed achieved more than double the pregnancy rate of traditional IUI, with a comparable safety profile and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.1

FemBloc® permanent birth control is the first and only non-surgical, in-office alternative to centuries-old surgical sterilization that received full regulatory approval in Europe in June 2025, the UK in August 2025, and New Zealand in September 2025. Commercialization of this highly cost-effective, convenient and significantly safer approach will be completed through strategic partnerships in select European countries. Alongside FemBloc, the FemChec®, diagnostic product provides an ultrasound-based test to confirm procedural success. Published data from initial clinical trials demonstrated compelling effectiveness, five-year safety, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.2 For U.S. FDA approval, enrollment in the FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751) is ongoing.

Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

References

1Liu, J. H., Glassner, M., Gracia, C. R., Johnstone, E. B., Schnell, V. L., Thomas, M. A., L. Morrison, Lee-Sepsick, K. (2024). FemaSeed Directional Intratubal Artificial Insemination for Couples with Male-Factor or Unexplained Infertility Associated with Low Male Sperm Count. J Gynecol Reprod Med, 8(2), 01-12. doi: 10.33140/JGRM.08.02.08.

2Liu, J. H., Blumenthal, P. D., Castaño, P. M., Chudnoff, S. C., Gawron, L. M., Johnstone, E. B., Lee-Sepsick, K. (2025). FemBloc Non-Surgical Permanent Contraception for Occlusion of the Fallopian Tubes. J Gynecol Reprod Med, 9(1), 01-12. doi: 10.33140/JGRM.09.01.05.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our FemBloc product candidate; develop and advance our current FemBloc product candidate and successfully enroll and complete the clinical trial; the ability of our clinical trial to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidate and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidate; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidate, our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

IR@femasys.com

Media@femasys.com