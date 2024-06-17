SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: IVF collage/Nicole Bean for BioSpace
Policy
Alabama Ruling, Political Blowback Rattle In Vitro Fertilization Market
A controversial decision by the Alabama Supreme Court temporarily chilled IVF before igniting nationwide pushes to protect access to this type of fertility treatment, leaving drugmakers with questions.
March 12, 2024
 · 
 · 
Neil Versel
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Femasys Announces Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 and Provides Corporate Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
Business
Femasys Announces Financial Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 and Provides Corporate Update
May 9, 2024
 · 
BioMidwest
Femasys Expands Commercial Management Team with Addition of Experienced New HiresTeam to Drive Strategic Initiatives, Launching Efforts at 2024 ACOG Meeting
May 7, 2024
 · 
Policy
Femasys Announces Financial Results for Year Ended December 31, 2023 and Provides Corporate Update
March 28, 2024
 · 
Femasys to Participate in Fireside Chat to Discuss the Infertility Treatment Landscape on March 21, 2024
March 13, 2024
 · 
Policy
Femasys Completes the First In-Office Commercial Procedure with the FDA-Cleared FemaSeed Infertility Solution
March 6, 2024
 · 
Femasys’ FemaSeed FDA Clearance Brings Timely Access to a First-Line Infertility Treatment Option as an Alternative to IVF
February 28, 2024
 · 
Business
Femasys Inc. Advances Commercial Readiness with Appointment of Richard Spector to New Position of Chief Commercial Officer
February 6, 2024
 · 
Femasys Inc. Begins FemBloc Pivotal Trial Enrollment at UC Davis Medical Center, a Hub for Innovation and Groundbreaking Research in Health Care for Women
January 26, 2024
 · 
Femasys Inc. Begins FemBloc Pivotal Trial Enrollment at University of Utah, an Internationally Recognized Center in Obstetrics and Gynecology
January 23, 2024
 · 
