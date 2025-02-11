Femasys Announces UK Regulatory Approvals for FemaSeed® for Female Infertility Treatment and Two Diagnostic Devices

UK regulatory approval follows FemaSeed, FemVue and FemCerv clearance/ approvals in the U.S., Europe, Canada and Israel

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc., (Nasdaq: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator addressing significant unmet needs in women’s health worldwide, with a broad portfolio of disruptive, accessible in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products, announces the receipt of the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approvals for the FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination product for female infertility treatment and two diagnostic devices, FemVue® for tubal evaluation and FemCerv® for cervical cancer detection.

“This is another key milestone as we expand our reach to the UK following successful approval across Europe for our innovative infertility and cancer detection products.” stated Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Femasys’ CEO. “We remain committed to advancing much-needed options that are safe, effective and cutting-edge for patients globally.”

About FemaSeed

FemaSeed® is an innovative advancement in artificial insemination, designed to enhance fertilization by precisely delivering sperm into the fallopian tube, the natural site of conception. It offers a safe, accessible and cost-effective first-line therapeutic option for infertile women, men and couples seeking pregnancy through insemination. FemaSeed offers a revolutionary alternative to IUI, enabling healthcare professionals to expand their practice services with a more effective approach as demonstrated in the pivotal trial (NCT0468847) for low male sperm count.1 It serves as an affordable, less burdensome and lower-risk first step before IVF. Learn more at www.femaseed.com.

About FemVue

FemVue® is the first FDA-cleared product that creates natural saline and air contrast for a safe, reliable, real-time evaluation of the fallopian tubes using ultrasound. When combined with a uterine cavity assessment, it provides a comprehensive exam in the comfort of the gynecologist’s office. Since FemaSeed infertility treatment requires at least one open fallopian tube, FemVue is an essential companion diagnostic. Learn more at www.femvue.com.

About FemCerv

FemCerv® is the first and only FDA-cleared product purposefully designed to collect a comprehensive and uncontaminated sample in a pain-free office procedure for the detection of cervical cancer. Learn more at www.femcerv.com.

About Femasys

Femasys, an Atlanta-based leading biomedical innovator, develops and commercializes a portfolio of patent-protected, minimally invasive women’s health solutions, all manufactured in the U.S. Our innovative therapeutic and diagnostic products have received global regulatory approvals and are being commercialized in the U.S. and select countries. FemaSeed® Intratubal Insemination, a groundbreaking infertility treatment delivering sperm directly to the site of conception, is U.S. FDA-cleared and approved in Europe, UK, Canada and Israel. FemVue®, a companion diagnostic for fallopian tube assessment via ultrasound, is U.S. FDA-cleared with approvals in Europe, UK, Canada, Japan and Israel. FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler for cervical cancer diagnosis, is U.S. FDA-cleared with approvals in Europe, UK, Canada and Israel. FemBloc® permanent birth control, the Company’s late-stage product candidate, is the first and only non-surgical, in-office, method offering significant benefits over the costly, inconvenient, risk-laden surgical alternative. The pivotal clinical trial (NCT05977751) is now enrolling participants for U.S. approval. FemCath® and FemChec®, companion diagnostic products for FemBloc’s ultrasound-based confirmation test, are U.S. FDA-cleared and approved in Europe and Canada. Learn more at www.femasys.com, or follow us on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Reference

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to develop and advance our current product candidates and programs into, and successfully initiate, enroll and complete, clinical trials; the ability of our clinical trials to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidates and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidates; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidates, our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

