Feinstein Institutes Researchers Honored With Seven Prestigious Awards at the 2026 Shock Society Annual Conference

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Responsible for millions of deaths worldwide, sepsis, a life-threatening condition where the body’s immune system spirals out of control, demands relentless and innovative research to advance understanding and deliver life-saving therapies. For their dedication to sepsis research, investigators from Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research were the recipients of seven prestigious awards at the 2026 Shock Society Annual Conference last month.

The impressive sweep of awards came from the labs of Ping Wang, MD, chief scientific officer and professor at the Center for Immunology and Inflammation, the Feinstein Institutes. These awards not only underscore the labs’ commitment to research, but also highlights their pivotal role in advancing critical insights and new therapeutic strategies.

“I am immensely proud of my team’s well-deserved accolades at the Shock Society Annual Conference,” said Dr. Wang. “This recognition is a powerful testament to their relentless dedication to pioneering research that will ultimately transform how we understand and treat critical illnesses like sepsis.”

The awards span a range of recognition, highlighting both established and emerging talent within Dr. Wang’s team:

Hui Jin, MD, PhD, was honored with the Faculty Research Award, a two-year grant totaling $83,000. This award recognizes Dr. Jin’s impactful research and commitment to innovative discovery in the field of cardiac dysfunction.

Noah Robey, MD, secured the highly competitive New Investigator Award (First Place).

Kohei Ishikawa, MD, PhD, received the distinguished Presidential Travel Award, acknowledging the merit of their research and facilitating their participation in the annual meeting.

Tomoki Abe, MD, PhD, Russell Hollis, MD, PhD, Jeremy Kaplitt, MD, and Yuichi Akama, MD, PhD, were each granted a Travel Award, providing $1,000 in support for their attendance and presentation of their cutting-edge research.

“Dr. Wang’s labs, with their success at the Shock Society conference, isn’t just receiving recognition; it’s a testament to the powerful discoveries that will directly transform care for patients facing life-threatening conditions,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes, Karches Family Distinguished Chair in Medical Research. “This is the kind of accelerated science we need to find useful treatments to cure this disease.”

The Shock Society was founded in 1978 by a group of dedicated clinicians and researchers whose mission is to improve the care of victims of trauma, shock, and sepsis by promoting clinically relevant research, providing a multidisciplinary forum to integrate and disseminate new knowledge, and promoting the education and mentoring of the next generation of investigators in the field.

Last year, Clifford S. Deutschman, MD, was recognized with Shock Society’s Scientific Achievement Award, joining Dr. Kevin J. Tracey in 2016 and Dr. Ping Wang in 2019.

About the Feinstein Institutes

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the home of the research institutes of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York State. Encompassing 50+ research labs, 3,000 clinical research studies and 5,000 researchers and staff, the Feinstein Institutes raises the standard of medical innovation through its six institutes of behavioral science, bioelectronic medicine, cancer, health system science, molecular medicine, and translational research. We are the global scientific leader in bioelectronic medicine – an innovative field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. The Feinstein Institutes publishes two open-access, international peer-reviewed journals Molecular Medicine and Bioelectronic Medicine. Through the Elmezzi Graduate School of Molecular Medicine, we offer an accelerated PhD program. For more information about how we produce knowledge to cure disease, visit http://feinstein.northwell.edu and follow us on LinkedIn.

Julianne Mosher Allen

516-880-4824

jmosherallen@northwell.edu