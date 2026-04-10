Fedora Pharmaceuticals Showcasing Antibiotic Candidate at 2026 European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Congress

EDMONTON, Alberta , April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fedora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leader in the development of drugs to treat antibiotic-resistant infections, intends to present a full suite of preclinical findings from the company’s lead candidate, FPI-2119 at the upcoming European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Congress (ESCMID) congress in Munich, Germany.

“The preclinical results we are presenting at ESCMID reinforce earlier findings and position FPI-2119 as a compelling antimicrobial candidate with potent activity across a wide range of challenging pathogens,” stated Christopher Micetich, chief executive officer and founder of Fedora Pharmaceuticals. “With multi-drug resistant (MDR) strains evolving to thwart even last-resort antibiotics, there is an urgent need for novel agents. We are developing FPI-2119 and our later-stage candidate, nacubactam, to meet this critical need.”

During the ESCMID conference, Fedora, collaborators at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and colleagues at JMI Laboratories (Part of Element), Indiana University, and Pharmacology Discovery Services (a Eurofins Discovery Partner Lab) will present eight posters that expand on the in vitro and in vivo activity of FPI-2119. Sameeh Salama, Ph.D., Fedora’s chief scientific officer, will participate in Pipeline Corner, a dedicated annual session at ESCMID highlighting entrepreneurial anti-infectives companies and their pipelines. In addition, Dr. Rodrigo Mendes of Eurofins will make an oral presentation on FPI-2119 during an educational session, titled “Expanding the antimicrobial arsenal: from dual-action compounds to predictive AI.” More information about the presentations and posters may be found below.

Oral presentation

Track: O0285; 19 April 2026; 08:30 - 10:30

In vitro activity of a new antibiotic derivative of the lactivicin class, FPI-2119, tested against a challenge set of multidrug-resistant Enterobacterales clinical isolates

Authors: R. Mendes, G. Morgan, R. Jankowska, Y. Edah, R. Brieanna, S. Charbon, S. Salama

Track: PC002; 20 April 2026; 13:30 - 14:30

Pipeline Corner - New antibacterial agents, PK/PD & Stewardship

Challenges of Developing a First-in-Class Antibiotic​

Sameeh M. Salama, PhD

Poster presentations

FPI-2119 bactericidal activity and resistance selection in Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Poster 2568)

Stability of a new antibiotic derivative of the lactivicin class, FPI-2119, against isogenic Escherichia coli strains producing a broad array of clinically important and potent β-lactamases (Poster 2580)

strains producing a broad array of clinically important and potent β-lactamases (Poster 2580) Activity of a new antibiotic derivative of the lactivicin class, FPI-2119, tested against contemporary collections of intestinal and respiratory pathogens including resistant subsets (Poster 2581)

In vitro activity of a new antibiotic derivative of the lactivicin class, FPI-2119, tested against a panel of Neisseria gonorrhoeae showing various resistance phenotypes, including multidrug resistance (Poster 2583)

Evaluation of the in vitro and in vivo safety profile of FPI-2119 (Poster 2599)

Penicillin-binding protein binding profiles to a new, non-β-lactam PBP-binding antibiotic (FPI-2119) in Pseudomonas aeruginosa (Poster 2601)

Antibacterial Efficacy of FPI-2119 against Escherichia coli in a Murine Urinary Tract Infection Model (Poster 2643)

Population pharmacokinetics of FPI-2119, a new lactivicin-derived antibiotic, in infected and uninfected mice using a staggered serial-sampling design (Poster 2801)

About Fedora Pharmaceuticals

Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biotech founded in 2011 and headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The company is dedicated to discovering and developing novel antimicrobial drugs to tackle antibiotic resistance (AMR). With a strong pipeline and expert scientific team, Fedora’s mission is to deliver solutions that impact global health. Fedora’s most advanced candidate is nacubactam, a Phase 3-ready β-lactamase inhibitor being advanced with partner, Meiji Seika. Fedora holds key US rights to nacubactam and has the collaborations and strategy necessary to bring it to market. For more information, please visit www.fedorapharma.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and cures childhood catastrophic diseases. From cancer to life-threatening blood disorders, neurological conditions, and infectious diseases, St. Jude is dedicated to advancing cures and means of prevention through groundbreaking research and compassionate care. Through global collaborations and innovative science, St. Jude is working to ensure that every child, everywhere, has the best chance at a healthy future. To learn more, visit stjude.org, read St. Jude Progress, a digital magazine, or contact St. Jude at media@stjude.org.

CONTACT: Media and Investors: info@fedorapharma.com