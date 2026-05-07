FDA Launches One-Day Inspectional Assessments to Strengthen and Expand Oversight

White Oak, Md., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced that it is piloting one-day inspectional assessments, as part of a broader initiative to make its inspectional resources more targeted and efficient. As part of this pilot, which launched in April, the agency is conducting shorter, focused screening assessments to complement standard FDA inspections.

“One-day inspections can strengthen our inspectional approach by focusing our time and resources where they are most needed—enhancing our overall effectiveness,” said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H. “For the FDA, the ability to conduct shorter, targeted assessments allows for broader surveillance coverage, enabling the agency to assess more facilities and gather critical insights without compromising regulatory rigor. For industry, these assessments can provide timely feedback while minimizing operational disruption, particularly for lower-risk establishments.”

One-day inspectional assessments also support the development of more robust risk models across FDA programs. Data gathered through these assessments—such as recurring compliance themes, facility-specific risk scores, and discrepancies between registered and actual operations—can be used to better target future oversight activities.

The pilot is being conducted across multiple FDA inspectorates, including human and animal foods, biologics, medical products, and clinical research programs. Facilities are selected using risk-based criteria such as product type, prior inspection outcomes, and operational characteristics.

As of late April 2026, the FDA has completed approximately 46 one-day assessments. Most assessments successfully confirmed compliance, resulting in No Action Indicated (NAI) outcomes. The pilot has also demonstrated flexibility, with some assessments extending beyond one day when significant observations were identified.

One-day inspectional assessments are not intended to replace standard FDA inspections. Instead, they serve as an additional tool to complement the agency’s existing approach. Investigators retain authority to expand the scope or duration of an assessment if warranted. The pilot does not represent a change in enforcement policy and does not apply to higher-risk or more complex facilities that require more comprehensive inspectional coverage.

“We are closely analyzing the operational and compliance data from these assessments—including trends in outcomes, risk signals, and investigator feedback to determine how this approach can enhance our broader inspectional strategy,” said FDA Associate Commissioner for Inspections and Investigations, Elizabeth Miller, Pharm.D.

The pilot will continue through fiscal year 2026, with additional assessments planned across inspectorates. The FDA is developing evaluation metrics to assess effectiveness, including inspection duration, escalation rates, and the utility of findings in informing risk-based decision-making.

###







The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, radiation-emitting electronic products, and for regulating tobacco products.





Contact Info



U.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDAPressAlerts@fda.hhs.gov

+1 202-690-6343