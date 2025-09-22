FDA Approves Merck’s KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) Injection for Subcutaneous Use in Adults Across Most Solid Tumor Indications for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

KEYTRUDA QLEX is the first and only subcutaneously administered immune checkpoint inhibitor that can be given by a health care provider in as little as one minute

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MRK #MRK--Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) injection for subcutaneous administration in adults across most solid tumor indications for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab). Berahyaluronidase alfa is a variant of human hyaluronidase developed and manufactured by Alteogen Inc. KEYTRUDA QLEX must be administered by a health care provider (HCP). Merck expects to have KEYTRUDA QLEX (pronounced key-TRUE-duh Q-lex) available in the U.S. in late September. For a full list of the 38 indications for which KEYTRUDA QLEX is approved, see “KEYTRUDA QLEX Indications” below.

“This approval is significant for patients and health care providers like me who have been using immunotherapies for years to treat certain cancers. We now have a new option with a broad set of indications that has demonstrated comparability with intravenous (IV) pembrolizumab but in a subcutaneous injection that can be administered in one minute every three weeks or two minutes every six weeks,” said Dr. J. Thaddeus Beck, oncologist and Medical Director of the Highlands’ Clinical Trials Office. “Subcutaneous pembrolizumab provides faster administration than IV pembrolizumab, offers two dosing options and gives patients more choices of health care settings in which they can receive their therapy.”

The pivotal trial comparing subcutaneous KEYTRUDA QLEX to IV KEYTRUDA administered every six weeks, each with chemotherapy, was conducted in patients with treatment-naïve metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with no EGFR, ALK or ROS1 genomic tumor aberrations. This trial demonstrated comparable pharmacokinetic exposure levels to pembrolizumab [assessed as Cycle 1 AUC 0-6 weeks (area under the curve from 0 to 6 weeks) and Cycle 3 (i.e. Steady State) C trough ]. In descriptive efficacy analyses, overall response rates (ORR) were similar between KEYTRUDA QLEX and KEYTRUDA (45% [95% CI: 39, 52] vs 42% [95% CI: 33, 51]). Additionally, no notable differences were observed in progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). Effectiveness of KEYTRUDA QLEX for its approved indications was established based on these data and pivotal trial data demonstrating comparable safety with KEYTRUDA, as well as evidence from adequate and well-controlled studies conducted with KEYTRUDA.

KEYTRUDA QLEX is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to berahyaluronidase alfa, hyaluronidase or to any of its excipients. Additionally, immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue and can affect more than one body system simultaneously. Immune-mediated adverse reactions can occur at any time after starting treatment with a PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibody, including pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis, endocrinopathies, nephritis, dermatologic reactions, solid organ transplant rejection and other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection. Additionally, fatal and other serious complications can occur in patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) before or after treatment. Consider the benefit versus risks for these patients. Treatment of patients with multiple myeloma with a PD-1 or PD-L1 blocking antibody in combination with a thalidomide analogue plus dexamethasone is not recommended outside of controlled trials due to the potential for increased mortality. Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed here may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions. Early identification and management of immune-mediated adverse reactions are essential to ensure safe use of KEYTRUDA QLEX. Based on the severity of the adverse reaction, KEYTRUDA QLEX should be withheld or permanently discontinued and corticosteroids administered if appropriate. KEYTRUDA QLEX can also cause severe or life-threatening administration-related reactions. Based on its mechanism of action, KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. For more information, see “Selected Important Safety Information” below.

As a subcutaneous injection, KEYTRUDA QLEX may provide added convenience compared to IV KEYTRUDA because it can be administered by HCPs in multiple settings from an infusion center to a doctor’s office or a local community-based clinic, providing more options where patients can receive their treatment. KEYTRUDA QLEX also provides flexibility in treatment administration. It can be given in one minute every three weeks or in two minutes every six weeks, requiring substantially less time to administer than a 30-minute IV infusion of KEYTRUDA, and also offers a choice of injection site in the thigh or abdomen avoiding the 5 cm area around the navel. For patients who do not require a port or whose veins are difficult to access, subcutaneous administration may simplify treatment administration.

“At Merck, we are committed to putting patients first, as we work relentlessly to discover new options that may help patients manage their treatment in a way that fits their needs,” said Dr. Marjorie Green, senior vice president and head of oncology, global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories. “We are honored to build on the foundation of KEYTRUDA with KEYTRUDA QLEX, a new injectable immunotherapy option that has similar results to KEYTRUDA and can be administered in as little as one minute.”

“As part of supporting patients and families through their cancer journeys, we are excited to see patient-focused developments in subcutaneous cancer treatment that shorten administration time and may allow for more patients to receive treatment in multiple health care settings,” said Sally Werner, Chief Executive Officer, Cancer Support Community.

Study 3475A-D77 trial design and additional data supporting the approval

Study 3475A-D77 is a multicenter, randomized, open-label, active-controlled Phase 3 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT05722015) conducted in patients with treatment-naïve metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with no EGFR, ALK or ROS1 genomic tumor aberrations. The primary outcome measure was pembrolizumab exposure [Cycle 1 AUC 0-6 weeks and Cycle 3 (i.e. Steady State) C trough ] of subcutaneous KEYTRUDA QLEX as compared to IV pembrolizumab. Additional descriptive efficacy outcome measures were ORR by blinded independent central review (BICR), PFS by BICR and OS.

A total of 377 patients were randomized 2:1 to receive either KEYTRUDA QLEX (790 mg/9,600 units) every six weeks with platinum doublet chemotherapy (n=251) or pembrolizumab (400 mg) every six weeks with platinum doublet chemotherapy (n=126).

At the primary analysis, the confirmed ORR was 45% (95% Cl: 39, 52) in the subcutaneous KEYTRUDA QLEX arm versus 42% (95% Cl: 33, 51) for IV pembrolizumab arm. There were no notable differences in PFS and OS observed in patients who received KEYTRUDA QLEX compared to patients who received IV pembrolizumab.

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) of patients who received KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy were nausea (25%), fatigue (25%), and musculoskeletal pain (21%).

About KEYTRUDA QLEX™ (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) injection for subcutaneous use

KEYTRUDA QLEX is a fixed-combination drug product of pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa. Pembrolizumab is a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) blocking antibody and berahyaluronidase alfa enhances dispersion and permeability to enable subcutaneous administration of pembrolizumab. KEYTRUDA QLEX is administered as a subcutaneous injection into the thigh or abdomen, avoiding the 5 cm area around the navel, over one minute every three weeks (2.4 mL) or over two minutes every six weeks (4.8 mL).

Selected KEYTRUDA QLEX (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) Indications

Melanoma

KEYTRUDA QLEX is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

KEYTRUDA QLEX is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with Stage IIB, IIC, or III melanoma following complete resection.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

KEYTRUDA QLEX, in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.

KEYTRUDA QLEX, in combination with carboplatin and either paclitaxel or paclitaxel protein-bound, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic squamous NSCLC.

KEYTRUDA QLEX, as a single agent, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with NSCLC expressing PD-L1 [Tumor Proportion Score (TPS) ≥1%] as determined by an FDA-approved test, with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations, and is:

Stage III where patients are not candidates for surgical resection or definitive chemoradiation, or

metastatic.

KEYTRUDA QLEX, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1 (TPS ≥1%) as determined by an FDA-approved test, with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX.

KEYTRUDA QLEX is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable (tumors ≥4 cm or node positive) NSCLC in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, and then continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery.

KEYTRUDA QLEX, as a single agent, is indicated as adjuvant treatment following resection and platinum-based chemotherapy for adult patients with Stage IB (T2a ≥4 cm), II, or IIIA NSCLC.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

KEYTRUDA QLEX, in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Cancer

KEYTRUDA QLEX, in combination with platinum and fluorouracil (FU), is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic or with unresectable, recurrent HNSCC.

KEYTRUDA QLEX, as a single agent, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic or with unresectable, recurrent HNSCC whose tumors express PD-L1 [Combined Positive Score (CPS) ≥1] as determined by an FDA-approved test.

KEYTRUDA QLEX, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic HNSCC with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy.

Urothelial Cancer

KEYTRUDA QLEX, in combination with enfortumab vedotin, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

KEYTRUDA QLEX, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma:

who are not eligible for any platinum-containing chemotherapy, or

who have disease progression during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy or within 12 months of neoadjuvant or adjuvant treatment with platinum-containing chemotherapy.

KEYTRUDA QLEX, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG)-unresponsive, high-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors who are ineligible for or have elected not to undergo cystectomy.

Microsatellite Instability-High or Mismatch Repair Deficient Cancer

KEYTRUDA QLEX is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) solid tumors, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that have progressed following prior treatment and who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

Microsatellite Instability-High or Mismatch Repair Deficient Colorectal Cancer

KEYTRUDA QLEX is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic MSI-H or dMMR colorectal cancer (CRC) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Gastric Cancer

KEYTRUDA QLEX, in combination with trastuzumab, fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

KEYTRUDA QLEX, in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma.

Esophageal Cancer

KEYTRUDA QLEX is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic esophageal or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) (tumors with epicenter 1 to 5 centimeters above the GEJ) carcinoma that is not amenable to surgical resection or definitive chemoradiation either:

in combination with platinum- and fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy, or

as a single agent after one or more prior lines of systemic therapy for patients with tumors of squamous cell histology that express PD-L1 (CPS ≥10) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Cervical Cancer

KEYTRUDA QLEX, in combination with chemoradiotherapy (CRT), is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVA cervical cancer.

KEYTRUDA QLEX, in combination with chemotherapy, with or without bevacizumab, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

KEYTRUDA QLEX, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA QLEX is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) secondary to hepatitis B who have received prior systemic therapy other than a PD-1/PD-L1-containing regimen.

Biliary Tract Cancer

KEYTRUDA QLEX, in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC).

Merkel Cell Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA QLEX is indicated for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years and older with recurrent locally advanced or metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC).

Renal Cell Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA QLEX, in combination with axitinib, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

KEYTRUDA QLEX is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with RCC at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence following nephrectomy, or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.

Endometrial Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA QLEX, in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by KEYTRUDA QLEX as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma.

KEYTRUDA QLEX, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma that is MSI-H or dMMR, as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have disease progression following prior systemic therapy in any setting and are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation.

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

KEYTRUDA QLEX is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) or locally advanced cSCC that is not curable by surgery or radiation.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

KEYTRUDA QLEX is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, and then continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery.

KEYTRUDA QLEX, in combination with chemotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic TNBC whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥10) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Selected Important Safety Information for KEYTRUDA QLEX

Contraindications

KEYTRUDA QLEX is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to berahyaluronidase alfa, hyaluronidase or to any of its excipients.

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

KEYTRUDA QLEX is a monoclonal antibody that belongs to a class of drugs that bind to either the programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or the programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1), blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, thereby removing inhibition of the immune response, potentially breaking peripheral tolerance and inducing immune-mediated adverse reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue, can affect more than one body system simultaneously, and can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation of treatment. Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed here may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated adverse reactions.

Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Early identification and management are essential to ensure safe use of anti–PD-1/PD-L1 treatments. Evaluate liver enzymes, creatinine, and thyroid function at baseline and periodically during treatment. For patients with TNBC treated with KEYTRUDA QLEX in the neoadjuvant setting, monitor blood cortisol at baseline, prior to surgery, and as clinically indicated. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate.

Withhold or permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA QLEX depending on severity of the immune-mediated adverse reaction. In general, if KEYTRUDA QLEX requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. The incidence is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation. Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 5% (13/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including fatal (0.4%), Grade 3 (2%), and Grade 2 (1.2%) adverse reactions.

Intravenous Pembrolizumab as a Single Agent

Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.4% (94/2799) of patients receiving intravenous pembrolizumab, including fatal (0.1%), Grade 4 (0.3%), Grade 3 (0.9%), and Grade 2 (1.3%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 67% (63/94) of patients. Pneumonitis led to permanent discontinuation of intravenous pembrolizumab in 1.3% (36) and withholding in 0.9% (26) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated intravenous pembrolizumab after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Pneumonitis resolved in 59% of the 94 patients.

Pneumonitis occurred in 7% (41/580) of adult patients with resected NSCLC who received intravenous pembrolizumab as a single agent for adjuvant treatment of NSCLC, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions. Patients received high-dose corticosteroids for a median duration of 10 days (range: 1 day to 2.3 months). Pneumonitis led to discontinuation of intravenous pembrolizumab in 26 (4.5%) of patients. Of the patients who developed pneumonitis, 54% interrupted intravenous pembrolizumab, 63% discontinued intravenous pembrolizumab, and 71% had resolution.

Immune-Mediated Colitis

KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may present with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies. Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 1.2% (3/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.8%) and Grade 2 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

Intravenous Pembrolizumab as a Single Agent

Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 1.7% (48/2799) of patients receiving intravenous pembrolizumab, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (1.1%), and Grade 2 (0.4%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 69% (33/48); additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 4.2% of patients. Colitis led to permanent discontinuation of intravenous pembrolizumab in 0.5% (15) and withholding in 0.5% (13) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated intravenous pembrolizumab after symptom improvement; of these, 23% had recurrence. Colitis resolved in 85% of the 48 patients.

Hepatotoxicity and Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

KEYTRUDA QLEX as a Single Agent

KEYTRUDA QLEX can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 0.4% (1/251) of patients receiving KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with chemotherapy, including Grade 2 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

Intravenous Pembrolizumab as a Single Agent

Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 0.7% (19/2799) of patients receiving intravenous pembrolizumab, including Grade 4 (<0.1%), Grade 3 (0.4%), and Grade 2 (0.1%) reactions. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 68% (13/19) of patients; additional immunosuppressant therapy was required in 11% of patients. Hepatitis led to permanent discontinuation of intravenous pembrolizumab in 0.2% (6) and withholding in 0.3% (9) of patients. All patients who were withheld reinitiated intravenous pembrolizumab after symptom improvement; of these, none had recurrence. Hepatitis resolved in 79% of the 19 patients.

KEYTRUDA QLEX With Axitinib

KEYTRUDA QLEX in combination with axitinib can cause hepatic toxicity. Monitor liver enzymes before initiation of and periodically throughout treatment. Consider monitoring more frequently as compared to when the drugs are administered as single agents. For elevated liver enzymes, interrupt KEYTRUDA QLEX and axitinib, and consider administering corticosteroids as needed.

With the combination of intravenous pembrolizumab and axitinib, Grades 3 and 4 increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (20%) and increased aspartate aminotransferase (AST) (13%) were seen at a higher frequency compared to intravenous pembrolizumab alone.

