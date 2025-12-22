FDA Approves Genentech’s Lunsumio VELO™ for Subcutaneous Use in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

– Lunsumio VELO reduces administration time from 2-4 hours to approximately one minute –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved CD20xCD3 bispecific Lunsumio VELO™ (mosunetuzumab-axgb), as a subcutaneous (SC) formulation, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy, based on results from the Phase I/II GO29781 study. Based on the study results, Lunsumio VELO is approved under accelerated approval. Full approval for this regimen may be contingent on verification and confirmation of benefit in a confirmatory trial.

“Since follicular lymphoma often requires lifelong management, reducing the burden of care for these individuals is of paramount importance,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “With this FDA approval, treatment can now be administered in just one minute, which significantly reduces the time patients spend in the clinic and helps to align care with their individual needs and preferences.”

Lunsumio VELO reduces administration time with an approximately one-minute injection, compared with a 2-4 hour intravenous (IV) infusion. Like Lunsumio administered intravenously, Lunsumio VELO can be administered outpatient and is a fixed-duration treatment given for a defined period, which could be as short as six months. By contrast, treat-to-progression treatment options are designed to be given to patients indefinitely until disease progression or until treatment can no longer be tolerated.

“This approval is a significant step in broadening access to effective treatments for people living with follicular lymphoma,” said Dr. Ian Flinn, M.D., Ph.D., Tennessee Oncology and One Oncology. “With its manageable cytokine release syndrome profile and reduced administration time, Lunsumio VELO enables oncologists to deliver advanced care in community practice settings.”

The FDA approval is supported by the primary analysis of the GO29781 study that evaluated Lunsumio VELO in patients with third-line or later (3L+) FL. Results showed the objective response rate and complete response rate in patients treated with Lunsumio VELO were 75% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 64–83%) and 59% (95% CI: 48–69%), respectively. The median duration of response was 22.4 months (95% CI: 16.8–22.8). The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were injection site reactions, fatigue, rash, cytokine release syndrome (CRS), COVID-19 infection, musculoskeletal pain and diarrhea. The CRS rate was 30% and events were mostly low grade (Grade 1–2, 28%; Grade 3, 2.1%), occurred during Cycle 1, and all resolved after a median duration of two days (range: 1–15). CRS can be severe and life-threatening.

Lunsumio IV was the first bispecific antibody approved for 3L+ FL. Long-term data from the SC and IV arms of the GO29781 study were presented at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.

These data have been submitted to other healthcare authorities around the world. Recently, the European Commission granted conditional marketing authorization of Lunsumio SC for the treatment of adult patients with R/R FL after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

Genentech continues to advance its bispecific antibody program in lymphoma, with ongoing Phase III studies evaluating Lunsumio and Lunsumio VELO in earlier lines of treatment. This includes the SUNMO study investigating Lunsumio VELO in combination with Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq) in second-line or later large B-cell lymphoma, and the MorningLyte study investigating Lunsumio VELO in combination with lenalidomide in previously untreated FL.

Genentech is committed to helping patients get the medicine their doctor prescribed. For people who qualify, Genentech plans to offer patient assistance programs through Genentech Access Solutions. More information is also available at 866-4ACCESS/866-422-2377 or http://www.Genentech-Access.com.

About the GO29781 Study

The GO29781 [NCT02500407] study is a Phase I/II, multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation and expansion study evaluating the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of mosunetuzumab-axgb administered both as an intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SC) treatment, in people with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The efficacy of Lunsumio VELO was established on the basis of objective response rate and duration of response.

About Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

Follicular lymphoma (FL) is the most common slow-growing (indolent) form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, accounting for about one in five cases. It typically responds well to treatment but is often characterized by periods of remission and relapse. The disease typically becomes harder to treat each time a patient relapses and early progression can be associated with poor long-term prognosis. It is estimated that, in the United States, approximately 13,000 new cases of FL will be diagnosed in 2025 and more than 110,000 people are diagnosed with FL each year worldwide.

About Lunsumio VELO™ (mosunetuzumab-axgb)

Lunsumio VELO™ is a subcutaneous formulation of mosunetuzumab-axgb, a CD20xCD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody designed to target CD20 on the surface of B cells and CD3 on the surface of T cells. This dual-targeting activates and redirects a patient’s existing T cells to engage and eliminate target B cells by releasing cytotoxic proteins into the B cells. Lunsumio VELO is being investigated as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines, for the treatment of people with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including follicular lymphoma, large B-cell lymphoma, and other indications.

Lunsumio and Lunsumio VELO U.S. Indication

LUNSUMIO (mosunetuzumab-axgb) or LUNSUMIO VELO is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with follicular lymphoma whose cancer has come back or did not respond to previous treatment, and who have already received two or more treatments.

It is not known if LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO is safe and effective in children.

The conditional approval for this use is based on response rate. There are ongoing studies to establish how well the drug works.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information I should know about LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO?

LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO can cause Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS), a serious side effect that is common during treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO, and can also be severe or life-threatening.

Get medical help right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of CRS at any time, including:

fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher

chills

low blood pressure

fast or irregular heartbeat

tiredness or weakness

difficulty breathing

headache

confusion

feeling anxious

dizziness or light-headedness

nausea

vomiting

Due to the risk of CRS, you will receive LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO on a “step-up dosing schedule.”

The step-up dosing schedule is when you receive smaller “step-up” doses before receiving higher doses of LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO during your first cycle of treatment

If your dose of LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the “step-up dosing schedule”

You may receive medicines to help reduce your risk of CRS before your dose

Your healthcare provider will check you for CRS during treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO and may treat you in a hospital if you develop signs and symptoms of CRS. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop your treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO, if you have severe side effects.

What are the possible side effects of LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO?

LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO can cause serious side effects, including:

Neurologic problems. LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO can cause serious and life-threatening neurologic problems. Your healthcare provider will check you for neurologic problems during treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems during or after treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO, including: headache numbness and tingling of the arms, legs, hands, or feet dizziness confusion and disorientation difficulty paying attention or understanding things forgetting things or forgetting who or where you are trouble speaking, reading or writing sleepiness or trouble sleeping tremors loss of consciousness seizures muscle problems or muscle weakness loss of balance or trouble walking tiredness

Your healthcare provider will check you for neurologic problems during treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO. Your healthcare provider may also refer you to a healthcare provider who specializes in neurologic problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of neurologic problems during or after treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO, including: Serious infections. LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of infection during treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO, including: fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher cough chest pain tiredness shortness of breath painful rash sore throat pain during urination feeling weak or generally unwell

LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO can cause serious infections that may lead to death. Your healthcare provider will check you for signs and symptoms of infection before and during treatment. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of infection during treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO, including: Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO can cause overactivity of the immune system, a condition called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. HLH can be life-threatening and has led to death in people treated with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO. Your healthcare provider will check you for HLH especially if your CRS lasts longer than expected. Signs and symptoms of HLH include: fever enlarged spleen easy bruising low blood cell counts liver problems

LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO can cause overactivity of the immune system, a condition called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. HLH can be life-threatening and has led to death in people treated with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO. Your healthcare provider will check you for HLH especially if your CRS lasts longer than expected. Signs and symptoms of HLH include: Low blood cell counts. Low blood cell counts are common during treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO and can also be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO. LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO can cause the following low blood cell counts: low white blood cell counts (lymphopenia [for LUNSUMIO VELO only] and neutropenia). Low white blood cells can increase your risk for infection low red blood cell counts (anemia). Low red blood cells can cause tiredness and shortness of breath low platelet counts (thrombocytopenia). Low platelet counts can cause bruising or bleeding problems

Low blood cell counts are common during treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO and can also be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO. LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO can cause the following low blood cell counts: Growth in your tumor or worsening of tumor-related problems (tumor flare). LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO can cause serious or severe worsening of your tumor. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare during your treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO: chest pain cough trouble breathing tender or swollen lymph nodes pain or swelling at the site of the tumor

LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO can cause serious or severe worsening of your tumor. Tell your healthcare provider if you develop any of these signs or symptoms of tumor flare during your treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO:

Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or permanently stop treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO if you develop severe side effects.

The most common side effects of LUNSUMIO include: CRS, tiredness, rash, headache, fever, muscle pain, cough, itching, and numbness, tingling, or pain in the hands or feet (nerve damage).

The most common side effects of LUNSUMIO VELO include: injection site reactions, tiredness, rash, CRS, COVID-19, muscle and joint pain, and diarrhea.

The most common severe abnormal blood test results with LUNSUMIO include: decreased phosphate, increased glucose, and increased uric acid levels.

The most common severe abnormal blood test results with LUNSUMIO VELO include: decreased white blood cell counts and increased uric acid levels.

Before receiving LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have ever had an infusion reaction after receiving LUNSUMIO

have an infection or have had an infection in the past which lasted a long time or keeps coming back

have or have had Epstein-Barr Virus

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO may harm your unborn baby. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you become pregnant or think you may be pregnant during treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO

Females who are able to become pregnant: your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO use an effective method of birth control (contraception) during your treatment and for 3 months after the last dose of LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose of LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What should I avoid while receiving LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO?

Do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities if you develop dizziness, confusion, tremors, sleepiness, or any other symptoms that impair consciousness until your signs and symptoms go away. These may be signs and symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems.

These are not all of the possible side effects of LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO. Talk to your healthcare provider for more information about the benefits and risks of LUNSUMIO or LUNSUMIO VELO.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or https://www.fda.gov/safety/medwatch-fda-safety-information-and-adverse-event-reporting-program. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see Important Safety Information, including Serious Side Effects, as well as the LUNSUMIO full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide and LUNSUMIO VELO full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide and on https://www.Lunsumio.com.

About Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq)

Polivy is a first-in-class anti-CD79b antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). The CD79b protein is expressed specifically in the majority of B cells, an immune cell impacted in some types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), making it a promising target for the development of new therapies. Polivy binds to cancer cells such as CD79b and destroys these B cells through the delivery of an anti-cancer agent, which is thought to minimize the effects on normal cells. Polivy is being developed by Genentech using Pfizer ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of NHL.

Polivy U.S. Indication

Polivy is a prescription medicine used with other medicines (a rituximab product, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone) as a first treatment for adults who have moderate to high risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), not otherwise specified (NOS) or high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL).

Polivy is a prescription medicine used with other medicines, bendamustine and a rituximab product, to treat DLBCL in adults who have progressed after at least 2 prior therapies.

Important Safety Information

Possible serious side effects

Everyone reacts differently to Polivy therapy, so it’s important to know what the side effects are. Some people who have been treated with Polivy have experienced serious to fatal side effects. Your doctor may stop or adjust your treatment if any serious side effects occur. Be sure to contact your healthcare team if there are any signs of these side effects.

Nerve problems in your arms and legs: This may happen as early as after your first dose and may worsen with every dose. Your doctor will monitor for signs and symptoms, such as changes in your sense of touch, numbness or tingling in your hands or feet, nerve pain, burning sensation, any muscle weakness, or changes to your walking pattern

This may happen as early as after your first dose and may worsen with every dose. Your doctor will monitor for signs and symptoms, such as changes in your sense of touch, numbness or tingling in your hands or feet, nerve pain, burning sensation, any muscle weakness, or changes to your walking pattern Infusion-related reactions: You may experience fever, chills, rash, breathing problems, low blood pressure, or hives within 24 hours of your infusion

You may experience fever, chills, rash, breathing problems, low blood pressure, or hives within 24 hours of your infusion Low blood cell counts: Treatment with Polivy can cause severe low blood cell counts. Your doctor will monitor your blood counts throughout treatment with Polivy

Treatment with Polivy can cause severe low blood cell counts. Your doctor will monitor your blood counts throughout treatment with Polivy Infections: If you have a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, chills, cough, or pain during urination, contact your healthcare team. Your doctor may also give you medication before giving you Polivy, which may prevent some infections

If you have a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, chills, cough, or pain during urination, contact your healthcare team. Your doctor may also give you medication before giving you Polivy, which may prevent some infections Rare and serious brain infections: Your doctor will monitor closely for signs and symptoms of these types of infections. Contact your doctor if you experience confusion, dizziness or loss of balance, trouble talking or walking, or vision changes

Your doctor will monitor closely for signs and symptoms of these types of infections. Contact your doctor if you experience confusion, dizziness or loss of balance, trouble talking or walking, or vision changes Tumor lysis syndrome: Caused by the fast breakdown of cancer cells. Signs include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and lack of energy

Caused by the fast breakdown of cancer cells. Signs include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and lack of energy Potential harm to liver: Some signs include tiredness, weight loss, pain in the abdomen, dark urine, and yellowing of your skin or the white part of your eyes. You may be at higher risk if you already had liver problems or you are taking other medication

Side effects seen most often

The most common side effects during treatment were

Nerve problems in arms and legs

Nausea

Tiredness or lack of energy

Diarrhea

Constipation

Hair loss

Redness and sores of the lining of the mouth, lips, throat, and digestive tract

Polivy may lower your red or white blood cell counts and increase uric acid levels.

Polivy may not be for everyone. Talk to your doctor if you are

Pregnant or think you are pregnant: Data have shown that Polivy may harm your unborn baby

Data have shown that Polivy may harm your unborn baby Planning to become pregnant: Women should avoid getting pregnant while taking Polivy. Women should use effective contraception during treatment and for 3 months after their last Polivy treatment. Men taking Polivy should use effective contraception during treatment and for 5 months after their last Polivy treatment

Women should avoid getting pregnant while taking Polivy. Women should use effective contraception during treatment and for 3 months after their last Polivy treatment. Men taking Polivy should use effective contraception during treatment and for 5 months after their last Polivy treatment Breastfeeding: Women should not breastfeed while taking Polivy and for 2 months after the last dose

These may not be all the side effects. Talk to your healthcare provider for more information about the benefits and risks of Polivy treatment.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or https://www.fda.gov/safety/medwatch-fda-safety-information-and-adverse-event-reporting-program. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see the full Prescribing Information and visit https://www.Polivy.com for additional Important Safety Information.

About Genentech in hematology

For more than 20 years, Genentech has been developing medicines with the goal to redefine treatment in hematology. Today, we’re investing more than ever in our effort to bring innovative treatment options to people with diseases of the blood. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/hematology.

About Genentech

Founded nearly 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

