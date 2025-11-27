Faron’s Financial Calendar for 2026

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2025 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies, today announces the following dates for the Company's financial reporting in 2026:
4 March
Financial statement release for the full year 2025 and Annual Report 2025 including financial statements for the full year
26 August
Half-year financial report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026
The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 30 March 2026. A separate stock exchange notice will be issued by Faron's Board of Directors to convene the meeting.
For more information, please contact:
IR Partners, Finland
FINN Partners, US
+1 847 791-8085
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
+44 (0) 207 213 0880
Sisu Partners Oy
+358 (0)40 555 4727
About bexmarilimab
Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.
About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The company's lead asset, bexmarilimab , is a novel macrophage-guiding immunotherapy being investigated in multiple oncology settings. Further information is available at www.faron.com.
