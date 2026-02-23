Faron’s Bexmarilimab Data Accepted for Poster Presentation at the BSH Annual Scientific Meeting 2026

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers through novel immunotherapies, today announces that data from its Phase I/II BEXMAB trial evaluating bexmarilimab in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) have been accepted for presentation at the 66th Annual Scientific Meeting of the British Society for Haematology (BSH), taking place 19-21 April 2026 in Liverpool, UK.

The abstract, titled "Bexmarilimab Plus Azacitidine in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome: Updated Results from the BEXMAB Study," has been selected for poster presentation (Poster P02.10) under the theme Myeloid Malignancies and Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes . The acceptance supports Faron's consistent scientific presence at major hematology and oncology meetings.

While the BSH poster contains updated figures from the latest data cut, the dataset itself is previously reported. Inclusion at BSH underscores the Company's ongoing engagement with the MDS community and its commitment to transparent, continuous reporting of BEXMAB clinical progress.

The poster presents the full dataset included in the accepted abstract based on the 3 November 2025 data cut (55 patients: 21 treatment‑naïve; 34 HMA‑refractory/relapsed). The results support the planned advancement of bexmarilimab into the next development phase in treatment‑naïve higher‑risk MDS.

Dr Emma Searle, presenting author from The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Manchester , commented: "We are pleased to share the BEXMAB data with the hematology community at BSH. The combination of bexmarilimab and azacitidine continues to show a favorable safety profile and encouraging response rates across both treatment‑naïve and HMA‑refractory higher‑risk MDS populations. Presenting this data at BSH offers a valuable opportunity to engage with investigators and KOLs who are eager for bexmarilimab 's next HR‑MDS trial, exchange clinical insights, and help shape the field's continued progress."

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments by targeting Clever-1, a receptor on immunosuppressive macrophages and malignant blasts. By inhibiting Clever-1, bexmarilimab reprograms the tumor microenvironment to ignite a potent anti-tumor immune response.

About BEXMAB

The BEXMAB study is an open-label Phase I/II clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron Pharmaceuticals (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on creating innovative cancer treatments that leverage the patient's own immune system. The Company's lead asset bexmarilimab is currently being investigated in multiple clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors in combination with other standard treatments.

Forward-Looking Statements

