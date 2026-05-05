Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Directorate Appointment

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ("Faron") (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating innovative immunotherapies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. George Stanley Golumbeski as a Non-executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Dr. Golumbeski currently focuses on supporting the growth of emerging companies as a partner at DROIA Ventures, a specialized biotech investment firm. He previously spent nearly ten years as Executive Vice President of Business Development at Celgene, where he led partnerships with biotechnology companies aimed at delivering innovative treatments for cancer and chronic inflammatory diseases. Prior to Celgene, Dr. Golumbeski was Vice President of Business Development, Licensing and Strategy at Novartis. Prior to Novartis, he was Vice President of R&D Business Development at Elan and Vice President of Corporate Development at Schwarz Pharma, where he led CNS acquisitions worldwide. Dr. Golumbeski earned a Ph.D. in Genetics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, completed postdoctoral research in molecular biology at the University of Colorado Boulder, and received a B.A. in Biology from the University of Virginia.

The following information regarding the appointment of Dr. Golumbeski is disclosed under Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.

Current positions, directorships and/or partnerships: Former positions, directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years): Actio Biosciences, Inc Acceleron Pharma, Inc Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc Ananke Therapeutics, Inc Droia Ventures Vicinitas Therapeutics, Inc Judo Bio, Inc Chroma Medicine, Inc National Audubon Society, Inc GRAIL, Inc Peptone Ltd MorphoSys US, Inc Shattuck Labs, Inc Mural Oncology PLC Carrick Therapeutics Limited Mural Oncology, Inc Sage Therapeutics, Inc Tizona Therapeutics, Inc

Dr. Golumbeski holds no ordinary shares or options or warrants over ordinary shares in the Company.

Save as set out above, no further information regarding Dr. Golumbeski is required to be disclosed pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies or Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.

Tuomo Patsi, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Faron Pharmaceuticals, said: "We are excited to welcome George to our board. His broad experience will be extremely valuable to Faron as we continue to progress bexamarilimab towards next milestones and further develop our long term startegy as a company."

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland

(Media)



Kare Laukkanen





+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223

kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi FINN Partners, US

(Media)

Alyssa Paldo







+1 847 791-8085

alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner







+44 (0) 207 213 0880 Sisu Partners Oy

(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)

Juha Karttunen

Jukka Järvelä





+358 (0)40 555 4727

+358 (0)50 553 8990

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Faron (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company's pipeline is built on its scientific understanding of the regulation of the immune system in cancer.

About Bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes by targeting myeloid cell function. It binds to Clever-1, a receptor on immunosuppressive macrophages that helps cancer evade the immune system. By targeting Clever-1, bexmarilimab reprograms the tumor microenvironment to ignite a potent anti-tumor immune response.

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals

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