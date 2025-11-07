Fangzhou, Novo Nordisk Launch Initiative for AI-Powered Diabetes and Weight Management Solutions at CIIE

SHANGHAI, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, was invited to the “Boundless Care, New Beginnings” 2025 Health Ecosystem Partner Alliance Summit and New Product Launch Ceremony, hosted by Novo Nordisk at the 8th China International Import Expo (“CIIE”) in Shanghai.

Novo Nordisk announced the expansion of its Health Ecosystem Alliance, first introduced in 2023. Fangzhou was named an “Outstanding Strategic Health Ecosystem Partner,” recognizing its role in advancing digital innovation in chronic disease management.





Fangzhou was named an “Outstanding Strategic Health Ecosystem Partner”

The “Health Ecosystem Alliance” serves as a collaborative platform that facilitates joint development and synergies among ecosystem partners. As a core member, Fangzhou shares a common vision with Novo Nordisk in advancing digital innovation for chronic disease management. In July 2025, the two companies signed a strategic partnership to better align service offerings and patient needs, jointly developing digital chronic disease management models that empower healthcare stakeholders while benefiting patients. Moving forward, Fangzhou will work closely with Novo Nordisk to develop a digital chronic disease management ecosystem, fostering continued innovation and development in the healthcare sector.

Fangzhou has established itself as a leader in integrating AI technology into weight management, creating the industry’s first intelligent “AI + Weight Management” solution. The company was also selected as a key participant in the national “Healthy China: AI + Weight Management Initiative,” in collaboration with the China Food and Drug Institutions Quality and Safety Promotion Association, promoting standardization, technological advancement, and evidence-based approaches.

At the same time, Fangzhou has also strengthened its presence in AI-powered diabetes management, receiving strong recognition from Novo Nordisk for its capabilities in AI-driven healthcare services and medication management. Leveraging Fangzhou’s digital infrastructure and Novo Nordisk’s innovative therapies for diabetes and obesity, the two companies are jointly advancing a shift from “disease-focused treatment” to “proactive health management.” Novo Nordisk described the collaboration as a milestone in integrating chronic disease prevention with digital innovation, forging a new direction for intelligent healthcare transformation.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, remarked: “As a key partner of Novo Nordisk’s Health Ecosystem Alliance, Fangzhou will continue to leverage our XJ and XS Large Language Models as the cornerstone of our AI infrastructure, deepening technological innovation to deliver accessible, efficient, end-to-end chronic disease management services to a broader population.”

Throughout 2025, Fangzhou has continued to expand and enhance its AI + Chronic Disease Management ecosystem, driving the industry’s transition from traditional care models to systematized, evidence-based models. Through an open and collaborative approach, the Company plans to work with industry leaders to improve the quality and efficiency of digital healthcare — contributing powerful momentum to the Healthy China 2030 goals.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Novo Nordisk’s purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon its heritage in diabetes. The company does so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to its medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interviews, please reach out to:

Xingwei Zhao Associate Director of Public Relations Email: pr@jianke.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f015a95c-1354-47e3-b229-3526622b45a1