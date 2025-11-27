Fangzhou and Tencent Healthcare Launch Full-Stack AI Solution for Chronic-Disease Management

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI-driven Internet healthcare solutions, and Tencent Healthcare jointly launched a comprehensive “AI+Chronic Disease Management” solution, marking a major step in the wider deployment of artificial intelligence across China’s healthcare sector. The partnership provides industry partners with an integrated technology pipeline, from model training and scenario verification to deployment, aimed at advancing chronic-disease management into a new phase of intelligent, and high-efficiency service delivery.

The solution is built on Fangzhou’s AI+H2H (Hospital to Home) ecosystem, a core architecture that embeds proprietary large-model capabilities into chronic-disease workflows. Tencent Cloud, as a leading cloud services provider, offers extensive capabilities in core technological domains including cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence. This strategic collaboration will provide a robust technological foundation for the transformation of AI-enhanced chronic disease management.





Dr. Xie Fangmin, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, remarked: “By combining Fangzhou’s specialized healthcare and chronic disease management expertise with Tencent Healthcare’s industrial-grade infrastructure, we are bringing validated, scalable AI capabilities to the entire healthcare ecosystem, and setting a new standard for the evolution of chronic-disease management in China.”

This launch follows Fangzhou’s recent AI growth momentum. The October introduction of the Company’s “medical report interpretation” feature saw particularly strong adoption, addressing a widespread patient need to better understand complex lab results. Rising engagement levels and session frequency also reflect growing user confidence in AI capabilities.

Safety and compliance remain central to Fangzhou’s approach. To address the risk of AI hallucinations in sensitive clinical settings, the company has implemented multiple layers of protection, including reinforcement learning with curated knowledge bases, rule-based supervision, and medical-scenario alignment checks.

Fangzhou has built its model on Tencent Healthcare’s TI platform, leveraging one-stop training, evaluation and deployment pipelines to enable continuous model optimization. Tencent Healthcare’s vector database, capable of storing hundreds of billions of domain-specific medical knowledge entries, provides millisecond-level semantic retrieval and improves the accuracy and factuality of RAG-based outputs. For compliance assurance, Tencent Healthcare’s AI security WAF supplies fine-grained threat detection and encrypted safeguarding of sensitive medical data, ensuring the solution aligns with regulatory standards for clinical AI.

The partnership aligns closely with the National Health Commission’s recently issued guidelines on developing safe, standardized “AI + healthcare” applications. Both companies indicated their joint solution will help accelerate digital transformation in chronic care, strengthen medical-service delivery, and support long-term national health goals under the “Healthy China 2030” initiative.

About Tencent Healthcare

Tencent Healthcare, as Tencent’s healthcare service platform, leverages the WeChat ecosystem and artificial intelligence technologies to build an integrated service system.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 52.8 million registered users and 229,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI-enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com.

