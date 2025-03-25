FairJourney Biologics Establishes Supervisory Board

Dr. Werner Lanthaler appointed as Chair and joined by global industry leaders

The Supervisory Board will define key avenues for growth, accelerate innovation, and optimize scientific strategies to maintain leadership in antibody discovery and development

PORTO, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FairJourney Biologics S.A., global leader in antibody discovery and development, today announced the formation of its Supervisory Board to support the Company’s ongoing strategy for growth and innovation. Comprising experienced biotech leaders with proven track records for success, the strategic initiative will focus on driving cutting-edge research, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to excellence in antibody research and to accelerate innovation in the field.





The newly formed board will be chaired by Dr. Werner Lanthaler, a renowned voice in the industry with an extensive career driving biopharmaceutical innovation. Dr. Lanthaler is currently CEO of the investment firm Wlanholding, and brings significant experience leading strategic growth initiatives, having held several executive-level roles including CEO of Evotec AG and CFO at Intercell AG. Throughout his career, Dr. Lanthaler helped to drive commercial success and long-term growth, including leading several collaborative partnerships with global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic institutions. Dr. Lanthaler holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Vienna and a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

Joining Lanthaler on the board is Dr. Mikael Dolsten, widely recognized for his contributions to leading pharmaceutical companies and leadership in the global healthcare sector. Dr. Dolsten brings over 25 years’ experience leading cross-functional research and development programs and advancing innovative therapeutic solutions across diverse organizations, including as Chief Scientific Officer and President of Worldwide Research, Development, and Medical at Pfizer. Several of the initiatives led by his teams have resulted in new treatment options that have helped to significantly improve patient care worldwide. He holds both a M.D., Ph.D. and a Professorship in Medicine (Visiting) from Lund University in Sweden.

The board also welcomes Dr. Tariq Ghayur, an accomplished expert with over 30 years’ experience in biologics early discovery, development of bi- and multi-specific biologics platforms and translational medicine. Having previously held senior leadership positions at BASF Pharma, Abbott Laboratories, and most recently as Distinguished Research Fellow and Head of Foundational Immunology Department at AbbVie, Dr. Ghayur is widely experienced in leading multi-disciplinary, cross-therapeutic area Biologics discovery programs and developing novel biologics platforms, several of which have resulted in clinical development candidates. He holds a Ph.D. in Immunology from McGill University and completed his post-doctoral training at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, which invested in a majority stake in FairJourney Biologics in 2024 on behalf of its clients, will be represented on the Supervisory Board through the appointment of Dr. Remy Hauser and Pascal Noth. GHO Capital, the European specialist investor in global healthcare, which owns a minority stake in FairJourney Biologics, will be represented through Edward de Nor.

Dr. Werner Lanthaler, Supervisory Board Chair, FairJourney Biologics, commented: “I am honored to join the Supervisory Board at such a pivotal time. My goal is to foster an environment of rigorous scientific and agile decision-making that will help to further development of Fairjourney Biologics’ breakthrough antibody solutions. I look forward to leveraging my background in pharmaceutical strategy and regulatory excellence to guide our company toward new achievements and continue to cement its position as the strategic partner of choice for the antibody community.”

António Parada, CEO, FairJourney Biologics, said: “Our new board marks an exciting chapter for FairJourney Biologics. With leaders of such exceptional caliber and diverse backgrounds joining us, we are well-positioned to drive innovation and excellence in the antibody space. Their collective expertise and strategic vision will be instrumental in elevating our service offerings in the global market.”

Dr. Tariq Ghayur, Supervisory Board Member, FairJourney Biologics noted: “In today’s dynamic biomedical landscape, the speedy development of innovative biologics and associated technologies is key. I am eager to work with my fellow board members to ensure that our innovation not only advances scientific knowledge but also translates into tangible benefits for patients worldwide”

Dr. Mikael Dolsten, Supervisory Board Member, FairJourney Biologics, added: “The formation of this Board represents a unique opportunity to bridge cutting-edge research with real-world application. We’re excited to redefine the interplay between outsourcing and strategic partnering, forging stronger collaborations to drive innovation and deliver transformative solutions.”

For more information, please visit: https://fjbio.com/

Contacts



Media Contact:

Zyme Communications

Lily Jeffery

Tel: +44 (0)7891 477 378

E-mail: lily.jeffery@zymecommunications.com