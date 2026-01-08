FairJourney Bio to present at J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference

PORTO, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FairJourney Bio (FJBio), a global leader in antibody discovery and development, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Werner Lanthaler, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference, taking place from January 12 – 15, 2026 in San Francisco, CA.

With more than a decade of expertise, FJBio has supported over 250 clients across Pharma, Biotech and Academia and contributed to more than 19 antibodies advancing to clinical stage development or the market. During his presentation, Dr. Lanthaler will address FJBio’s strategic positioning as a highly efficient, integrated partner. He will showcase the Company’s antibody discovery and development solutions, with a focus on innovation, data-driven platforms and scalable collaboration models across the biopharmaceutical ecosystem.

Presenter Role Date Time Venue Dr. Werner Lanthaler CEO, FJBio Jan 13 09:00–09:25 AM “Golden Gate” at THE WESTIN, 32nd floor

In addition to the CEO presentation, members of FJBio’s Senior Management and Business Development teams will attend the conference for strategic discussions with representatives of global pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology innovators and other industry partners throughout the event.

Dr. Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of FairJourney Bio, commented: “I look forward to presenting FairJourney Bio’s unique platform for partnered pipeline building at this year’s J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference. This conference brings together a highly curated group of global healthcare leaders and innovators and I appreciate the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue around the future of efficient, data-enabled antibody discovery and development.”

Participation as a presenting company at this conference is highly selective and considered a significant distinction, reflecting FJBio’s growing global recognition and relevance within the international life sciences community. The conference provides an important platform for FJBio to strengthen existing relationships, explore new strategic partnerships and further position the Company as a trusted global partner across the full value chain.

FairJourney Biologics

Hinnerk Rohwedder

Head of Marketing & Communications

hrohwedder@fjbio.com

Zyme Communications

Lily Jeffery

Email: lily.jeffery@zymecommunications.com

Tel: +44 (0)7891 477 378