Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 10 April 2026 – 7 AM CEST

Fagron convenes Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on 11 May 2026

Fagron NV invites its shareholders and holders of subscription rights to attend its Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on Monday, 11 May 2026, starting at 15:00 CEST. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held before notary and will take place immediately following the Ordinary General Meeting.

Both meetings will be held at the Company’s registered office, located at Venecoweg 20a, Nazareth-De Pinte (Belgium).

Shareholders wishing to attend and vote are required to comply with the admission and registration formalities set out in the convening notice. The convening notice, agenda (including the proposed resolutions and explanatory notes to the agenda items), and other related documents in respect of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting are available on the Fagron website as of today.

Any questions regarding the meetings or related practicalities may be directed to Fran Ooms, Company Secretary, at fran.ooms@fagron.com.

Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +34 670 385 795

Ignacio.artola@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 38 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV with head office in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Attachment