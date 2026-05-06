Factor Bioscience to Deliver Seven Presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 29th Annual Meeting

-Factor advances next-generation allogeneic and in vivo CAR-T cell therapy programs

-Presentations will include latest data from Factor's IL12-expressing iMacrophages for treating solid tumors (FACT-112), as well as recent advances in Factor's RNA-based cell reprogramming technologies

-Factor to reveal two novel iPSC-derived mesenchymal stem cell (iMSC) programs: Hypoimmune iMSCs for muscular dystrophy and HTRA1-expressing iMSCs for neurodegenerative disorders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor Bioscience Inc., a Cambridge-based biotechnology company focused on using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, today announced its participation in the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 29th Annual Meeting to be held in Boston, MA from May 11-15, 2026. Factor will deliver seven presentations covering the latest preclinical data from Factor's engineered cell therapy programs, as well as recent advances in Factor's cell engineering platforms.

"We are excited to report the last data from our pipeline programs as well as several new innovations at ASGCT 2026," said Dr. Matt Angel, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Factor. "From next-generation CAR-T approaches to RNA-enabled cell engineering and off-the-shelf cell therapies, the seven presentations we will present reflect the strength and versatility of the platforms that we have developed at Factor over the past 15 years."

Dr. Kyle Garland, Vice President of Research & Development at Factor, commented, "Over the past year, we have made significant progress developing next-generation therapeutics that have the potential to treat some of the most intractable diseases by overcoming the limitations of conventional therapies. We look forward to engaging with the scientific community in Boston at the ASGCT Annual Meeting and sharing how our recent advancements are moving us closer to transformative patient care."

Details of the presentations are below:

"In vivo CAR-T platform incorporating high-fidelity synthetic RNA enables selective protein expression in CD8+ T cells (1095)" -to be presented by Joseph Pisano on Tuesday, May 12 from 5:00-6:30 pm, in the "Topic C: Gene Addition: Non-Viral Vectors" Poster Session. "TCR-replaced CAR T cells with a mutant CD28 co-stimulatory domain containing TRAF-binding motifs demonstrate enhanced memory phenotype and reduced exhaustion following tumor rechallenge assays (1260)" -to be presented by Ian Hay on Tuesday, May 12 from 5:00-6:30 pm, in the "Topic F: Pre-Clinical Models for Gene and Cell Therapies of Cancer and Autoimmune Disease" Poster Session. "Transplant-ready IL-12-engineered iPSC-derived macrophages with solid-tumor killing activity cryopreserved under optimized xeno-free conditions maintain viability post thaw (2179)" -to be presented by Lindsey Sabo on Wednesday, May 13 from 5:00-6:30 pm, in the "Topic G: CMC and Regulatory" Poster Session. "Engineered iPSC-derived mesenchymal stromal cells improve muscle function and pathology in the mdx mouse model of muscular dystrophy (2501)" -to be presented by Christopher B. Rohde on Wednesday, May 13 from 5:00-6:30 pm, in the "Topic E: Gene-Based Therapies in Pre-Clinical Models of Genetic Disease" Poster Session. "IL12-secreting macrophages enhance cytotoxic T cell activity against a spheroid glioblastoma multiforme model and overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (3289)" -to be presented by Katherine Klosterman on Thursday, May 14 from 5:00-6:30 pm, in the "Topic F: Pre-Clinical Models for Gene and Cell Therapies of Cancer and Autoimmune Disease" Poster Session. "Efficient RNA-based reprogramming of human fibroblasts without strand slippage-inducing modified nucleotides (3312)" -to be presented by Cassandra Ng on Thursday, May 14 from 5:00-6:30 pm, in the "Topic D: Gene Correction and Modulation" Poster Session. "Engineered iPSC-derived MSCs expressing serine protease HTRA1 reduce Tau fibrils (3486)" -to be presented by Taeyun Kim on Thursday, May 14 from 5:00-6:30 pm, in the "Topic E: Gene-Based Therapies in Pre-Clinical Models of Genetic Disease" Poster Session.

For more information about the American Society of Genetic & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, visit annualmeeting.asgct.org.

About Factor Bioscience



Founded in 2011, Factor Bioscience is a biotechnology company focused on using its patented gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. Factor Bioscience is privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit http://www.factorbio.com/.

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SOURCE Factor Bioscience