SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Exagen Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 4, 2025

February 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

BTIG at Snowbird: MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, February 11ᵗʰ, 2025, at the Cliff Lodge located in Snowbird, UT.

TD Cowen’s 45ᵗʰ Annual Health Care Conference

John Aballi, President and CEO and Jeff Black, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:10 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 5ᵗʰ, 2025, at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

5ᵗʰ Annual KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum

Management will participate virtually in a fireside chat at a time to be determined and one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, March 18ᵗʰ, 2025.

Please check the Events section of the Investors page on Exagen.com for more information and links to the fireside chats.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostics, committed to transforming care for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune conditions. Based in San Diego County, California, Exagen’s mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making and improve clinical outcomes through its innovative testing portfolio. The company’s flagship product, AVISE® CTD, enables clinicians to more effectively diagnose complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren’s syndrome earlier and with greater accuracy. Exagen’s laboratory specializes in the testing of rheumatic diseases, delivering precise and timely results, supported by a full suite of AVISE-branded tests for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. With a focus on research, innovation, education, and patient-centered care, Exagen is dedicated to addressing the ongoing challenges of autoimmune disease management.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com or follow @ExagenInc on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Exagen Inc.
Ryan Douglas
IR@exagen.com
760.560.1525

Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac