Exactech Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

Experienced surgeon to provide cross-functional guidance as company focuses on future growth and innovation

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactech, a global medical technology leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard J. Friedman, MD, FRCSC, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Friedman will focus on clinical and regulatory support, including product safety, surgeon education and medical guidance for product development. He will also be an expert resource for surgeon colleagues and patient education.

Dr. Friedman brings extensive experience in joint replacement surgery, having served as the Chief of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery and Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston, and in his current role as Vice Chair of Research for the department. Dr. Friedman was also an Adjunct Professor of Bioengineering at Clemson University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Friedman to the team at an exciting time for the company," said Exactech President and CEO Darin Johnson. "He has a broad range of expertise across all joints and knows Exactech products well, having contributed to a significant amount of research and published studies over many years. At Exactech, our surgeon-focused culture is critical to the success of our team, and we believe Dr. Friedman's contributions will have a huge impact and further strengthen our company."

He succeeds Sharat Kusuma, MD, who recently transitioned to the role of President of JointMedica, a global hip arthroplasty device company collaborating with Exactech on a groundbreaking hip resurfacing technology.

"We are extremely grateful to Sharat for his accomplishments over the past six years at Exactech," Johnson continued. "He set the standard in multiple roles, including Senior Vice President of Advanced Surgical Technologies, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Chief Medical Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer. We look forward to continuing to work with him at JointMedica."

Dr. Friedman is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who earned his medical degree from the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine. He completed general surgery training at Johns Hopkins and Massachusetts General Hospitals, followed by a residency in orthopedic surgery at the Harvard Combined Orthopedic Residency Program in Boston. He then completed a clinical fellowship focusing on both upper and lower extremity total joint replacement at Harvard Medical School.

"I have always admired Exactech for the company culture and, of course, its innovative products, which I used for almost 15 years," said Dr. Friedman. "I am looking forward to joining the team and am committed to providing clinical guidance and education that will have a meaningful impact on patient care during this pivotal time at Exactech."

Dr. Friedman's area of interest includes total joint replacement of hip, knee, shoulder and elbow. He also specializes in shoulder and elbow disorders and sports medicine, as well as arthroscopic surgery. He is the founder of the Orthopaedic Research Laboratory at MUSC and has received more than 50 research grants. He has over 400 peer-reviewed publications and has presented nationally and internationally at over 700 medical conferences.

