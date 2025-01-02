SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Exact Sciences to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conference and invited investors to participate by webcast.


  • J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, San Francisco
    Presentation followed by Q&A on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. ET

The webcast can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences’ website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Erik Holznecht
Exact Sciences Corp.
investorrelations@exactsciences.com
608-800-6605

Wisconsin Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Eli Lilly's biotechnology center in California
Manufacturing
Lilly Pumps $3B Into Wisconsin Site as Compounders Close In on Tirzepatide
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Merus to Present Promising Cancer Therapies at ESMO Asia 2024
December 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac